May 2021 Report on Global Seamless Tubular Product in Automotive Industry MarketIndustry Market, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

China TYEN Machine Manufacture

Zhejiang ODM Transmission Technology Co., Ltd

GSP

Wonh Industries Co. Ltd.

American Axle & Manufacturing

Hande Axle

TND Trailer Axle

DONGFENG

ZF

Dana Incorporated

Zhejiang Feizhou Vehicle Industry Co ,.Ltd.

Xuchang Yuandong Drive Shaft

Qingdao ADR Axles Manufacturing Co.,Ltd.

Changfeng Axle (China) Company Limited

GKN Driveline

Guangdong Fuwa Engineering Group Co., Ltd.

Major Types Covered

Axles

Transmission gears

Half shafts

CV joints

Major Applications Covered

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Seamless Tubular Product in Automotive Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Seamless Tubular Product in Automotive Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Seamless Tubular Product in Automotive Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Seamless Tubular Product in Automotive Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Axles

5.2 Transmission gears

5.3 Half shafts

5.4 CV joints

6 Global Seamless Tubular Product in Automotive Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Commercial Vehicle

6.2 Passenger Vehicle

7 Global Seamless Tubular Product in Automotive Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 China TYEN Machine Manufacture

8.1.1 China TYEN Machine Manufacture Profile

8.1.2 China TYEN Machine Manufacture Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 China TYEN Machine Manufacture Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 China TYEN Machine Manufacture Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Zhejiang ODM Transmission Technology Co., Ltd

8.2.1 Zhejiang ODM Transmission Technology Co., Ltd Profile

8.2.2 Zhejiang ODM Transmission Technology Co., Ltd Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Zhejiang ODM Transmission Technology Co., Ltd Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Zhejiang ODM Transmission Technology Co., Ltd Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 GSP

8.3.1 GSP Profile

8.3.2 GSP Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 GSP Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 GSP Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Wonh Industries Co. Ltd.

8.4.1 Wonh Industries Co. Ltd. Profile

8.4.2 Wonh Industries Co. Ltd. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Wonh Industries Co. Ltd. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Wonh Industries Co. Ltd. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 American Axle & Manufacturing

8.5.1 American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

8.5.2 American Axle & Manufacturing Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 American Axle & Manufacturing Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 American Axle & Manufacturing Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Hande Axle

8.6.1 Hande Axle Profile

8.6.2 Hande Axle Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 Hande Axle Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 Hande Axle Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 TND Trailer Axle

8.7.1 TND Trailer Axle Profile

8.7.2 TND Trailer Axle Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 TND Trailer Axle Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 TND Trailer Axle Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 DONGFENG

8.8.1 DONGFENG Profile

8.8.2 DONGFENG Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 DONGFENG Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 DONGFENG Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 ZF

8.9.1 ZF Profile

8.9.2 ZF Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 ZF Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 ZF Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.10 Dana Incorporated

8.10.1 Dana Incorporated Profile

8.10.2 Dana Incorporated Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.10.3 Dana Incorporated Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.10.4 Dana Incorporated Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.11 Zhejiang Feizhou Vehicle Industry Co ,.Ltd.

8.11.1 Zhejiang Feizhou Vehicle Industry Co ,.Ltd. Profile

8.11.2 Zhejiang Feizhou Vehicle Industry Co ,.Ltd. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.11.3 Zhejiang Feizhou Vehicle Industry Co ,.Ltd. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.11.4 Zhejiang Feizhou Vehicle Industry Co ,.Ltd. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.12 Zhejiang ODM Transmission Technology Co., Ltd

8.12.1 Zhejiang ODM Transmission Technology Co., Ltd Profile

8.12.2 Zhejiang ODM Transmission Technology Co., Ltd Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.12.3 Zhejiang ODM Transmission Technology Co., Ltd Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.12.4 Zhejiang ODM Transmission Technology Co., Ltd Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.13 Xuchang Yuandong Drive Shaft

8.13.1 Xuchang Yuandong Drive Shaft Profile

8.13.2 Xuchang Yuandong Drive Shaft Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.13.3 Xuchang Yuandong Drive Shaft Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.13.4 Xuchang Yuandong Drive Shaft Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.14 Qingdao ADR Axles Manufacturing Co.,Ltd.

8.14.1 Qingdao ADR Axles Manufacturing Co.,Ltd. Profile

8.14.2 Qingdao ADR Axles Manufacturing Co.,Ltd. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.14.3 Qingdao ADR Axles Manufacturing Co.,Ltd. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.14.4 Qingdao ADR Axles Manufacturing Co.,Ltd. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.15 Changfeng Axle (China) Company Limited

8.15.1 Changfeng Axle (China) Company Limited Profile

8.15.2 Changfeng Axle (China) Company Limited Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.15.3 Changfeng Axle (China) Company Limited Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.15.4 Changfeng Axle (China) Company Limited Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.16 GKN Driveline

8.16.1 GKN Driveline Profile

8.16.2 GKN Driveline Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.16.3 GKN Driveline Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.16.4 GKN Driveline Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.17 Guangdong Fuwa Engineering Group Co., Ltd.

8.17.1 Guangdong Fuwa Engineering Group Co., Ltd. Profile

8.17.2 Guangdong Fuwa Engineering Group Co., Ltd. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.17.3 Guangdong Fuwa Engineering Group Co., Ltd. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.17.4 Guangdong Fuwa Engineering Group Co., Ltd. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

9 Global Seamless Tubular Product in Automotive Market-Segmentation by Geography

10 North America

10.1 North America Seamless Tubular Product in Automotive Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.2 North America Seamless Tubular Product in Automotive Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.3 North America Seamless Tubular Product in Automotive Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.4 North America Seamless Tubular Product in Automotive Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.5 North America Seamless Tubular Product in Automotive Import and Export from 2014-2019E

10.6 North America Seamless Tubular Product in Automotive Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

10.7 North America Seamless Tubular Product in Automotive Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

10.8 North America Seamless Tubular Product in Automotive by Country (United States, Canada)

10.8.1 North America Seamless Tubular Product in Automotive Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

10.8.2 North America Seamless Tubular Product in Automotive Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

10.9 North America Seamless Tubular Product in Automotive Market PEST Analysis

11 Europe

11.1 Europe Seamless Tubular Product in Automotive Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.2 Europe Seamless Tubular Product in Automotive Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.3 Europe Seamless Tubular Product in Automotive Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.4 Europe Seamless Tubular Product in Automotive Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.5 Europe Seamless Tubular Product in Automotive Import and Export from 2014-2019E

11.6 Europe Seamless Tubular Product in Automotive Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

11.7 Europe Seamless Tubular Product in Automotive Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

11.8 Europe Seamless Tubular Product in Automotive by Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium)

11.8.1 Europe Seamless Tubular Product in Automotive Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

11.8.2 Europe Seamless Tubular Product in Automotive Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

11.9 Europe Seamless Tubular Product in Automotive Market PEST Analysis

..continued

