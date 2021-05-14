May 2021 Report Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (Abs) Pipes Industry Market , and Competitive Landscape 2021

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Royal Building Products (US)

Tessenderlo Group (Belgium)

IPEX Inc (Canada)

Tigre SA (Brazil)

Egeplast A. S (Turkey)

Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (US)

Future Pipe Industries (UAE)

Wavin N.V. (The Netherlands)

North American Pipe Corporation (US)

Plastika AS (Czech Republic)

Performance Pipe (US)

Thai Pipe Industry Co., Ltd. (Thailand)

Amanco (Brazil)

Polypipe Plc (UK)

Pipelife International GmbH (Austria)

China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd. (China)

Foshan Rifeng Enterprise Co Ltd (China)

National Pipe and Plastics, Inc. (US)

Uponor Corp. (Finland)

JM Eagle Company, Inc. (US)

Sekisui Chemical Company Ltd (Japan)

North American Specialty Products LLC (US)

Shin-Etsu Polymer Co Ltd (Japan)

Finolex Industries Ltd (India)

Major Types Covered

Type 1

Type 2

Type 3

Major Applications Covered

Automobile

Electronic product

Aerospace

Architecture

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (Abs) Pipes Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (Abs) Pipes Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (Abs) Pipes Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (Abs) Pipes Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Type 1

5.2 Type 2

5.3 Type 3

6 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (Abs) Pipes Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Automobile

6.2 Electronic product

6.3 Aerospace

6.4 Architecture

7 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (Abs) Pipes Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Royal Building Products (US)

8.1.1 Royal Building Products (US) Profile

8.1.2 Royal Building Products (US) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Royal Building Products (US) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Royal Building Products (US) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Tessenderlo Group (Belgium)

8.2.1 Tessenderlo Group (Belgium) Profile

8.2.2 Tessenderlo Group (Belgium) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Tessenderlo Group (Belgium) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Tessenderlo Group (Belgium) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 IPEX Inc (Canada)

8.3.1 IPEX Inc (Canada) Profile

8.3.2 IPEX Inc (Canada) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 IPEX Inc (Canada) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 IPEX Inc (Canada) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Tigre SA (Brazil)

8.4.1 Tigre SA (Brazil) Profile

8.4.2 Tigre SA (Brazil) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Tigre SA (Brazil) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Tigre SA (Brazil) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Egeplast A. S (Turkey)

8.5.1 Egeplast A. S (Turkey) Profile

8.5.2 Egeplast A. S (Turkey) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Egeplast A. S (Turkey) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Egeplast A. S (Turkey) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico)

8.6.1 Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico) Profile

8.6.2 Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (US)

8.7.1 Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (US) Profile

8.7.2 Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (US) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (US) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (US) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 Future Pipe Industries (UAE)

8.8.1 Future Pipe Industries (UAE) Profile

8.8.2 Future Pipe Industries (UAE) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 Future Pipe Industries (UAE) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 Future Pipe Industries (UAE) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 Wavin N.V. (The Netherlands)

8.9.1 Wavin N.V. (The Netherlands) Profile

8.9.2 Wavin N.V. (The Netherlands) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 Wavin N.V. (The Netherlands) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 Wavin N.V. (The Netherlands) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.10 North American Pipe Corporation (US)

8.10.1 North American Pipe Corporation (US) Profile

8.10.2 North American Pipe Corporation (US) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.10.3 North American Pipe Corporation (US) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.10.4 North American Pipe Corporation (US) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.11 Plastika AS (Czech Republic)

8.11.1 Plastika AS (Czech Republic) Profile

8.11.2 Plastika AS (Czech Republic) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.11.3 Plastika AS (Czech Republic) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.11.4 Plastika AS (Czech Republic) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.12 Performance Pipe (US)

8.12.1 Performance Pipe (US) Profile

8.12.2 Performance Pipe (US) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.12.3 Performance Pipe (US) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.12.4 Performance Pipe (US) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.13 Thai Pipe Industry Co., Ltd. (Thailand)

8.13.1 Thai Pipe Industry Co., Ltd. (Thailand) Profile

8.13.2 Thai Pipe Industry Co., Ltd. (Thailand) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.13.3 Thai Pipe Industry Co., Ltd. (Thailand) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.13.4 Thai Pipe Industry Co., Ltd. (Thailand) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.14 Amanco (Brazil)

8.14.1 Amanco (Brazil) Profile

8.14.2 Amanco (Brazil) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.14.3 Amanco (Brazil) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.14.4 Amanco (Brazil) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.15 Polypipe Plc (UK)

8.15.1 Polypipe Plc (UK) Profile

8.15.2 Polypipe Plc (UK) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.15.3 Polypipe Plc (UK) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.15.4 Polypipe Plc (UK) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.16 Pipelife International GmbH (Austria)

8.16.1 Pipelife International GmbH (Austria) Profile

8.16.2 Pipelife International GmbH (Austria) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.16.3 Pipelife International GmbH (Austria) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.16.4 Pipelife International GmbH (Austria) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.17 China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd. (China)

8.17.1 China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd. (China) Profile

8.17.2 China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd. (China) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.17.3 China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd. (China) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.17.4 China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd. (China) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.18 Foshan Rifeng Enterprise Co Ltd (China)

8.18.1 Foshan Rifeng Enterprise Co Ltd (China) Profile

8.18.2 Foshan Rifeng Enterprise Co Ltd (China) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.18.3 Foshan Rifeng Enterprise Co Ltd (China) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.18.4 Foshan Rifeng Enterprise Co Ltd (China) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.19 National Pipe and Plastics, Inc. (US)

8.19.1 National Pipe and Plastics, Inc. (US) Profile

8.19.2 National Pipe and Plastics, Inc. (US) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.19.3 National Pipe and Plastics, Inc. (US) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.19.4 National Pipe and Plastics, Inc. (US) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.20 Uponor Corp. (Finland)

8.20.1 Uponor Corp. (Finland) Profile

8.20.2 Uponor Corp. (Finland) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.20.3 Uponor Corp. (Finland) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.20.4 Uponor Corp. (Finland) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.21 JM Eagle Company, Inc. (US)

8.21.1 JM Eagle Company, Inc. (US) Profile

8.21.2 JM Eagle Company, Inc. (US) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.21.3 JM Eagle Company, Inc. (US) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.21.4 JM Eagle Company, Inc. (US) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.22 Sekisui Chemical Company Ltd (Japan)

8.22.1 Sekisui Chemical Company Ltd (Japan) Profile

8.22.2 Sekisui Chemical Company Ltd (Japan) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.22.3 Sekisui Chemical Company Ltd (Japan) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.22.4 Sekisui Chemical Company Ltd (Japan) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.23 North American Specialty Products LLC (US)

8.23.1 North American Specialty Products LLC (US) Profile

8.23.2 North American Specialty Products LLC (US) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.23.3 North American Specialty Products LLC (US) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.23.4 North American Specialty Products LLC (US) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.24 Shin-Etsu Polymer Co Ltd (Japan)

8.24.1 Shin-Etsu Polymer Co Ltd (Japan) Profile

8.24.2 Shin-Etsu Polymer Co Ltd (Japan) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.24.3 Shin-Etsu Polymer Co Ltd (Japan) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.24.4 Shin-Etsu Polymer Co Ltd (Japan) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.25 Finolex Industries Ltd (India)

8.25.1 Finolex Industries Ltd (India) Profile

8.25.2 Finolex Industries Ltd (India) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.25.3 Finolex Industries Ltd (India) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.25.4 Finolex Industries Ltd (India) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

9 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (Abs) Pipes Market-Segmentation by Geography

..continued

