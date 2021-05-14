May 2021 Report Global Furan Resin For Foundry Industry Market and Competitive Landscape 2021

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

NeuChem Inc.

Hongye Chemical Co. Ltd

Penn A Kem LLC

Torrance Casting

SweetLake Chemical Ltd

DynaChem Inc.

Shenzhen Shu Hang Industrial Development Co. Ltd.

Nova Molecular technologies

Continetal Industries Group Inc.

SolvChem Inc.

The Chemical Company

Major Types Covered

Type 1

Type 2

Type 3

Major Applications Covered

Application 1

Application 2

Application 3

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Furan Resin For Foundry Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Furan Resin For Foundry Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Furan Resin For Foundry Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Furan Resin For Foundry Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Type 1

5.2 Type 2

5.3 Type 3

6 Global Furan Resin For Foundry Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Application 1

6.2 Application 2

6.3 Application 3

7 Global Furan Resin For Foundry Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 NeuChem Inc.

8.1.1 NeuChem Inc. Profile

8.1.2 NeuChem Inc. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 NeuChem Inc. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 NeuChem Inc. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Hongye Chemical Co. Ltd

8.2.1 Hongye Chemical Co. Ltd Profile

8.2.2 Hongye Chemical Co. Ltd Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Hongye Chemical Co. Ltd Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Hongye Chemical Co. Ltd Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Penn A Kem LLC

8.3.1 Penn A Kem LLC Profile

8.3.2 Penn A Kem LLC Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Penn A Kem LLC Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Penn A Kem LLC Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Torrance Casting

8.4.1 Torrance Casting Profile

8.4.2 Torrance Casting Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Torrance Casting Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Torrance Casting Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 SweetLake Chemical Ltd

8.5.1 SweetLake Chemical Ltd Profile

8.5.2 SweetLake Chemical Ltd Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 SweetLake Chemical Ltd Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 SweetLake Chemical Ltd Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 DynaChem Inc.

8.6.1 DynaChem Inc. Profile

8.6.2 DynaChem Inc. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 DynaChem Inc. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 DynaChem Inc. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 Shenzhen Shu Hang Industrial Development Co. Ltd.

8.7.1 Shenzhen Shu Hang Industrial Development Co. Ltd. Profile

8.7.2 Shenzhen Shu Hang Industrial Development Co. Ltd. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 Shenzhen Shu Hang Industrial Development Co. Ltd. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 Shenzhen Shu Hang Industrial Development Co. Ltd. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 Nova Molecular technologies

8.8.1 Nova Molecular technologies Profile

8.8.2 Nova Molecular technologies Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 Nova Molecular technologies Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 Nova Molecular technologies Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 Continetal Industries Group Inc.

8.9.1 Continetal Industries Group Inc. Profile

8.9.2 Continetal Industries Group Inc. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 Continetal Industries Group Inc. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 Continetal Industries Group Inc. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.10 SolvChem Inc.

8.10.1 SolvChem Inc. Profile

8.10.2 SolvChem Inc. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.10.3 SolvChem Inc. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.10.4 SolvChem Inc. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.11 The Chemical Company

8.11.1 The Chemical Company Profile

8.11.2 The Chemical Company Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.11.3 The Chemical Company Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.11.4 The Chemical Company Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

9 Global Furan Resin For Foundry Market-Segmentation by Geography

10 North America

10.1 North America Furan Resin For Foundry Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.2 North America Furan Resin For Foundry Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.3 North America Furan Resin For Foundry Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.4 North America Furan Resin For Foundry Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.5 North America Furan Resin For Foundry Import and Export from 2014-2019E

10.6 North America Furan Resin For Foundry Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

10.7 North America Furan Resin For Foundry Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

10.8 North America Furan Resin For Foundry by Country (United States, Canada)

10.8.1 North America Furan Resin For Foundry Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

10.8.2 North America Furan Resin For Foundry Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

10.9 North America Furan Resin For Foundry Market PEST Analysis

11 Europe

11.1 Europe Furan Resin For Foundry Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.2 Europe Furan Resin For Foundry Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.3 Europe Furan Resin For Foundry Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.4 Europe Furan Resin For Foundry Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.5 Europe Furan Resin For Foundry Import and Export from 2014-2019E

11.6 Europe Furan Resin For Foundry Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

11.7 Europe Furan Resin For Foundry Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

11.8 Europe Furan Resin For Foundry by Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium)

11.8.1 Europe Furan Resin For Foundry Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

11.8.2 Europe Furan Resin For Foundry Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

11.9 Europe Furan Resin For Foundry Market PEST Analysis

12 Asia-Pacific

12.1 Asia-Pacific Furan Resin For Foundry Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.2 Asia-Pacific Furan Resin For Foundry Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.3 Asia-Pacific Furan Resin For Foundry Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.4 Asia-Pacific Furan Resin For Foundry Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.5 Asia-Pacific Furan Resin For Foundry Import and Export from 2014-2019E

12.6 Asia-Pacific Furan Resin For Foundry Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

12.7 Asia-Pacific Furan Resin For Foundry Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

12.8 Asia-Pacific Furan Resin For Foundry by Country (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia)

12.8.1 Asia-Pacific Furan Resin For Foundry Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

12.8.2 Asia-Pacific Furan Resin For Foundry Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

12.9 Asia-Pacific Furan Resin For Foundry Market PEST Analysis

..continued

