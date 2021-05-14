Global Paper and Plastic Straws Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast , Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Paper and Plastic Straws Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Paper and Plastic Straws market covered in Chapter 4:

Aardvark Straws

Stone Straw Limited

Biopac (UK) Ltd

Jiurong Packaging Co., Ltd.

Gorlando Commodity Co., Ltd.

Naike Gifts Co., Ltd.

Tetra Pak International S.A.

Last Plastic Straw

Gstar Plastics Co., Ltd.

Pappco Greenware

Guanlin Paper Products Co., Ltd.

Huiran Crafts Co., Ltd.

Huhtamäki Oyj

EcoPack

Merrypak

Dynamec

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Paper and Plastic Straws market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Paper Straw

Plastic Straw

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Paper and Plastic Straws market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Hotels

Restaurants & Motels

Bars & Lounges

Cafes

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Paper and Plastic Straws Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Paper Straw

1.5.3 Plastic Straw

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Paper and Plastic Straws Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Hotels

1.6.3 Restaurants & Motels

1.6.4 Bars & Lounges

1.6.5 Cafes

1.6.6 Others

1.7 Paper and Plastic Straws Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Paper and Plastic Straws Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

….continued

