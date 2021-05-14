May 2021 Report on Global Sodium Tungstate Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Nova Oleochem

Alpha chem

Zaoqiang Jinying

Taizhou Rundong

Nithyasri Chemicals

Ningxiang Changyi

Taizhou BangDe

Chem-Met

Ganzhou Grand Sea W& Mo Group Co., Ltd

Yuanhang tungsten

Anchor Chemicals

HCstarck

SAJAN OVERSEAS

Major Types Covered

Purity 99.0%

Purity 99.0%

Major Applications Covered

Mordant

Catalysts

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Sodium Tungstate Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Sodium Tungstate Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Sodium Tungstate Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Sodium Tungstate Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Purity 99.0%

5.2 Purity 99.0%

6 Global Sodium Tungstate Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Mordant

6.2 Catalysts

7 Global Sodium Tungstate Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Nova Oleochem

8.1.1 Nova Oleochem Profile

8.1.2 Nova Oleochem Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Nova Oleochem Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Nova Oleochem Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Alpha chem

8.2.1 Alpha chem Profile

8.2.2 Alpha chem Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Alpha chem Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Alpha chem Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Zaoqiang Jinying

8.3.1 Zaoqiang Jinying Profile

8.3.2 Zaoqiang Jinying Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Zaoqiang Jinying Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Zaoqiang Jinying Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Taizhou Rundong

8.4.1 Taizhou Rundong Profile

8.4.2 Taizhou Rundong Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Taizhou Rundong Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Taizhou Rundong Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Nithyasri Chemicals

8.5.1 Nithyasri Chemicals Profile

8.5.2 Nithyasri Chemicals Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Nithyasri Chemicals Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Nithyasri Chemicals Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Ningxiang Changyi

8.6.1 Ningxiang Changyi Profile

8.6.2 Ningxiang Changyi Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 Ningxiang Changyi Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 Ningxiang Changyi Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 Taizhou BangDe

8.7.1 Taizhou BangDe Profile

8.7.2 Taizhou BangDe Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 Taizhou BangDe Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 Taizhou BangDe Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 Chem-Met

8.8.1 Chem-Met Profile

8.8.2 Chem-Met Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 Chem-Met Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

..…continued.

