May 2021 Report on Global Foundry Coke Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Shanxi Antai

Shandong Coking Group

Italiana Coke

Weifang Shengheng New Energy

Henan Shenhuo

Nippon Coke and Engineering

GR RESOURCE

ArcelorMittal Poland

CARBO-KOKS

NalonChem

Shanxi Coking Coal Group

ABC Coke (Drummond)

Shanxi Qinxin

Walter Energy

Shanxi Huifeng Xingye Group

Erie Coke

OKK

Jiangsu Surun Highcarbon

Shandong Sunshine Focal Electric

Major Types Covered

Ash Content 8%

8% ≤ Ash Content ≤ 10%

Ash Content ≥10%

Major Applications Covered

Machinery Casting

Material Treatment

Smelting industry

Others

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Foundry Coke Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Foundry Coke Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Foundry Coke Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Foundry Coke Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Ash Content 8%

5.2 8% ≤ Ash Content ≤ 10%

5.3 Ash Content ≥10%

6 Global Foundry Coke Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Machinery Casting

6.2 Material Treatment

6.3 Smelting industry

6.4 Others

7 Global Foundry Coke Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Shanxi Antai

8.1.1 Shanxi Antai Profile

8.1.2 Shanxi Antai Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Shanxi Antai Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Shanxi Antai Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Shandong Coking Group

8.2.1 Shandong Coking Group Profile

8.2.2 Shandong Coking Group Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Shandong Coking Group Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Shandong Coking Group Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Italiana Coke

8.3.1 Italiana Coke Profile

8.3.2 Italiana Coke Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Italiana Coke Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Italiana Coke Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Weifang Shengheng New Energy

8.4.1 Weifang Shengheng New Energy Profile

8.4.2 Weifang Shengheng New Energy Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Weifang Shengheng New Energy Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Weifang Shengheng New Energy Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Henan Shenhuo

8.5.1 Henan Shenhuo Profile

8.5.2 Henan Shenhuo Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Henan Shenhuo Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Henan Shenhuo Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Nippon Coke and Engineering

8.6.1 Nippon Coke and Engineering Profile

8.6.2 Nippon Coke and Engineering Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 Nippon Coke and Engineering Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 Nippon Coke and Engineering Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 GR RESOURCE

8.7.1 GR RESOURCE Profile

8.7.2 GR RESOURCE Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 GR RESOURCE Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 GR RESOURCE Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

..…continued.

