May 2021 Report on Global Foundry Coke Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
Shanxi Antai
Shandong Coking Group
Italiana Coke
Weifang Shengheng New Energy
Henan Shenhuo
Nippon Coke and Engineering
GR RESOURCE
ArcelorMittal Poland
CARBO-KOKS
NalonChem
Shanxi Coking Coal Group
ABC Coke (Drummond)
Shanxi Qinxin
Walter Energy
Shanxi Huifeng Xingye Group
Erie Coke
OKK
Jiangsu Surun Highcarbon
Shandong Sunshine Focal Electric
Major Types Covered
Ash Content 8%
8% ≤ Ash Content ≤ 10%
Ash Content ≥10%
Major Applications Covered
Machinery Casting
Material Treatment
Smelting industry
Others
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Foundry Coke Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Foundry Coke Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Foundry Coke Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Foundry Coke Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 Ash Content 8%
5.2 8% ≤ Ash Content ≤ 10%
5.3 Ash Content ≥10%
6 Global Foundry Coke Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Machinery Casting
6.2 Material Treatment
6.3 Smelting industry
6.4 Others
7 Global Foundry Coke Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 Shanxi Antai
8.1.1 Shanxi Antai Profile
8.1.2 Shanxi Antai Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.1.3 Shanxi Antai Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.1.4 Shanxi Antai Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.2 Shandong Coking Group
8.2.1 Shandong Coking Group Profile
8.2.2 Shandong Coking Group Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.2.3 Shandong Coking Group Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.2.4 Shandong Coking Group Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.3 Italiana Coke
8.3.1 Italiana Coke Profile
8.3.2 Italiana Coke Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.3.3 Italiana Coke Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.3.4 Italiana Coke Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.4 Weifang Shengheng New Energy
8.4.1 Weifang Shengheng New Energy Profile
8.4.2 Weifang Shengheng New Energy Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.4.3 Weifang Shengheng New Energy Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.4.4 Weifang Shengheng New Energy Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.5 Henan Shenhuo
8.5.1 Henan Shenhuo Profile
8.5.2 Henan Shenhuo Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.5.3 Henan Shenhuo Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.5.4 Henan Shenhuo Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.6 Nippon Coke and Engineering
8.6.1 Nippon Coke and Engineering Profile
8.6.2 Nippon Coke and Engineering Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.6.3 Nippon Coke and Engineering Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.6.4 Nippon Coke and Engineering Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.7 GR RESOURCE
8.7.1 GR RESOURCE Profile
8.7.2 GR RESOURCE Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.7.3 GR RESOURCE Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.7.4 GR RESOURCE Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
..…continued.
