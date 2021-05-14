May 2021 Report on Global Zinc Chloride (Cas 7646-85-7) Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Weifang Hengfeng Chemical

Pinkto Chemicals

Lipmes

Jinzhou Ji Tian Zinc

Surai Fine Chemcias Mfg

Vijay Chem Industries

Weifang Dongfangsheng Chemical

Jiangsu Shenlong Zinc Industry

Pan-Continental Chemcial

Hisky Zinc Industry

Major Types Covered

Battery Grade

Industry Grade

Other

Major Applications Covered

Dry Cell Batteries

Flux Preparation

Petroleum

Water Treatment

Electroplating

Wood Preservative

Antiseptic and Deodorant Preparation

Adhesive

Other

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Zinc Chloride (Cas 7646-85-7) Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Zinc Chloride (Cas 7646-85-7) Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Zinc Chloride (Cas 7646-85-7) Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Zinc Chloride (Cas 7646-85-7) Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Battery Grade

5.2 Industry Grade

5.3 Other

6 Global Zinc Chloride (Cas 7646-85-7) Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Dry Cell Batteries

6.2 Flux Preparation

6.3 Petroleum

6.4 Water Treatment

6.5 Electroplating

6.6 Wood Preservative

6.7 Antiseptic and Deodorant Preparation

6.8 Adhesive

6.9 Other

7 Global Zinc Chloride (Cas 7646-85-7) Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Weifang Hengfeng Chemical

8.1.1 Weifang Hengfeng Chemical Profile

8.1.2 Weifang Hengfeng Chemical Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Weifang Hengfeng Chemical Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Weifang Hengfeng Chemical Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Pinkto Chemicals

8.2.1 Pinkto Chemicals Profile

8.2.2 Pinkto Chemicals Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Pinkto Chemicals Product/Solution L

..…continued.

