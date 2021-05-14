May 2021 Report on Global Zinc Chloride (Cas 7646-85-7) Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
Weifang Hengfeng Chemical
Pinkto Chemicals
Lipmes
Jinzhou Ji Tian Zinc
Surai Fine Chemcias Mfg
Vijay Chem Industries
Weifang Dongfangsheng Chemical
Jiangsu Shenlong Zinc Industry
Pan-Continental Chemcial
Hisky Zinc Industry
Major Types Covered
Battery Grade
Industry Grade
Other
Major Applications Covered
Dry Cell Batteries
Flux Preparation
Petroleum
Water Treatment
Electroplating
Wood Preservative
Antiseptic and Deodorant Preparation
Adhesive
Other
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Zinc Chloride (Cas 7646-85-7) Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Zinc Chloride (Cas 7646-85-7) Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Zinc Chloride (Cas 7646-85-7) Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Zinc Chloride (Cas 7646-85-7) Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 Battery Grade
5.2 Industry Grade
5.3 Other
6 Global Zinc Chloride (Cas 7646-85-7) Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Dry Cell Batteries
6.2 Flux Preparation
6.3 Petroleum
6.4 Water Treatment
6.5 Electroplating
6.6 Wood Preservative
6.7 Antiseptic and Deodorant Preparation
6.8 Adhesive
6.9 Other
7 Global Zinc Chloride (Cas 7646-85-7) Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 Weifang Hengfeng Chemical
8.1.1 Weifang Hengfeng Chemical Profile
8.1.2 Weifang Hengfeng Chemical Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.1.3 Weifang Hengfeng Chemical Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.1.4 Weifang Hengfeng Chemical Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.2 Pinkto Chemicals
8.2.1 Pinkto Chemicals Profile
8.2.2 Pinkto Chemicals Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.2.3 Pinkto Chemicals Product/Solution L
..…continued.
