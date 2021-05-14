May 2021 Report on Global Fresh Food Packaging Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

lThe report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

TEMKIN INTERNATIONAL INC

Coveris Holdings

Bemis

Ds Smith

SCHUR FLEXIBLES GROUP

Du Pont

International Paper

Amcor

Mondi

ULTIMATE PACKAGING

Smurfit Kappa

Sealed Air

Silgan Holdings

Rocktenn

Major Types Covered

Flexible Pack

Converted roll stock

Gusseted bags

Flexible paper

Corrugated box

Boxboard

Cans

Others ( stand-up pouches & wicketed bags)

Major Applications Covered

Meat & meat products

Vegetables

Seafood

Fruits

Others (dairy and poultry)

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Table of Content

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Fresh Food Packaging Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Fresh Food Packaging Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Fresh Food Packaging Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Fresh Food Packaging Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Flexible Pack

5.2 Converted roll stock

5.3 Gusseted bags

5.4 Flexible paper

5.5 Corrugated box

5.6 Boxboard

5.7 Cans

5.8 Others ( stand-up pouches & wicketed bags)

6 Global Fresh Food Packaging Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Meat & meat products

6.2 Vegetables

6.3 Seafood

6.4 Fruits

6.5 Others (dairy and poultry)

7 Global Fresh Food Packaging Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

..…continued.

