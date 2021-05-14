May 2021 Report on Global Composites Core Materials Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
Diab Group (Ratos)
Plascore Incorporated
The Gill Corporation
Composite Canada
Allnex Industries
Evonik Industries AG
I-Core Composites, LLC.
Core-Lite Inc.
OMNI Composites
Carbon Core Corp
Core Composites
ACP Composites
Polyumac Usa, LLC
Atl Composites
Amorim Cork Composites
BASF SE
Milliken
Armacell International S.A.
Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials Co. Ltd
Euro-Composites S.A.
3A Composites
Hexcel Corporation
Matrix Composite Materials Company Ltd.
SABIC
Gurit Holding AG
Major Types Covered
Foam
Honeycomb
Balsa
Major Applications Covered
Transportation
Wind Energy
Marine
Aerospace
Construction
Others
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Composites Core Materials Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Composites Core Materials Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Composites Core Materials Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Composites Core Materials Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 Foam
5.2 Honeycomb
5.3 Balsa
6 Global Composites Core Materials Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Transportation
6.2 Wind Energy
6.3 Marine
6.4 Aerospace
6.5 Construction
6.6 Others
7 Global Composites Core Materials Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 Diab Group (Ratos)
8.1.1 Diab Group (Ratos) Profile
8.1.2 Diab Group (Ratos) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.1.3 Diab Group (Ratos) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.1.4 Diab Group (Ratos) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.2 Plascore Incorporated
8.2.1 Plascore Incorporated Profile
8.2.2 Plascore Incorporated Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.2.3 Plascore Incorporated Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.2.4 Plascore Incorporated Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.3 The Gill Corporation
..…continued.
