May 2021 Report on Global Composites Core Materials Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Diab Group (Ratos)

Plascore Incorporated

The Gill Corporation

Composite Canada

Allnex Industries

Evonik Industries AG

I-Core Composites, LLC.

Core-Lite Inc.

OMNI Composites

Carbon Core Corp

Core Composites

ACP Composites

Polyumac Usa, LLC

Atl Composites

Amorim Cork Composites

BASF SE

Milliken

Armacell International S.A.

Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials Co. Ltd

Euro-Composites S.A.

3A Composites

Hexcel Corporation

Matrix Composite Materials Company Ltd.

SABIC

Gurit Holding AG

Major Types Covered

Foam

Honeycomb

Balsa

Major Applications Covered

Transportation

Wind Energy

Marine

Aerospace

Construction

Others

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Composites Core Materials Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Composites Core Materials Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Composites Core Materials Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Composites Core Materials Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Foam

5.2 Honeycomb

5.3 Balsa

6 Global Composites Core Materials Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Transportation

6.2 Wind Energy

6.3 Marine

6.4 Aerospace

6.5 Construction

6.6 Others

7 Global Composites Core Materials Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Diab Group (Ratos)

8.1.1 Diab Group (Ratos) Profile

8.1.2 Diab Group (Ratos) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Diab Group (Ratos) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Diab Group (Ratos) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Plascore Incorporated

8.2.1 Plascore Incorporated Profile

8.2.2 Plascore Incorporated Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Plascore Incorporated Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Plascore Incorporated Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 The Gill Corporation

..…continued.

