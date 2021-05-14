May 2021 Report on Global Silicone Coatings Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Momentive Performance Materials

BASF

Bluestar Silicones

Afcona Additives

OMG Brochers

ACC Silicones

BYK-Chemie

DOW Corning Corporation

Lakmar

Humiseal

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Siltech Corporation

KCC Silicone

Wacker Chemie

Evonik Industries

Major Types Covered

Solvent-based

Solventless

Water-based

Powder-based

Major Applications Covered

Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer Goods

Industrial

Paper & Film Release

Marine

Others

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Silicone Coatings Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Silicone Coatings Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Silicone Coatings Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Silicone Coatings Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Solvent-based

5.2 Solventless

5.3 Water-based

5.4 Powder-based

6 Global Silicone Coatings Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Construction

6.2 Automotive & Transportation

6.3 Consumer Goods

6.4 Industrial

6.5 Paper & Film Release

6.6 Marine

6.7 Others

7 Global Silicone Coatings Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Momentive Performance Materials

8.1.1 Momentive Performance Materials Profile

8.1.2 Momentive Performance Materials Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Momentive Performance Materials Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Momentive Performance Materials Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 BASF

8.2.1 BASF Profile

8.2.2 BASF Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 BASF Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 BASF Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Bluestar Silicones

8.3.1 Bluestar Silicones Profile

8.3.2 Bluestar Silicones Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Bluestar Silicones Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Bluestar Silicones Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Afcona Additives

8.4.1 Afcona Additives Profile

8.4.2 Afcona Additives Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Afcona Additives Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Afcona Additives Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 OMG Brochers

8.5.1 OMG Brochers Profile

8.5.2 OMG Brochers Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 OMG Brochers Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 OMG Brochers Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 ACC Silicones

8.6.1 ACC Silicones Profile

8.6.2 ACC Silicones Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 ACC Silicones Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 ACC Silicones Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 BYK-Chemie

8.7.1 BYK-Chemie Profile

8.7.2 BYK-Chemie Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 BYK-Chemie Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 BYK-Chemie Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 DOW Corning Corporation

8.8.1 DOW Corning Corporation Profile

8.8.2 DOW Corning Corporation Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 DOW Corning Corporation Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 DOW Corning Corporation Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 Lakmar

8.9.1 Lakmar Profile

8.9.2 Lakmar Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 Lakmar Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 Lakmar Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.10 Humiseal

..…continued.

