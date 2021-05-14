May 2021 Report on Global Automotive Refinish Paint Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

U.S. Paint Corporation

Guangzhou Zhenroumei Chemical Coating Limited

Samhwa Paints Industrial Co., Ltd

Kazoo Nobel N.V.

Covestro AG

WEG Group

Alps Coating Sdn. Bhd.

Axalta Coating Systems

Sherwin Williams Company

PPG Industries

DSM

Dow Chemical Company

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd

3M

HMG Paints Limited

The Lubrizol Corporation

Noroo Paint & Coatings

Novol Sp. Z.o.o.

Major Types Covered

Primer

Base Coat

Top Coat

Clear Coat

Major Applications Covered

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Automotive Refinish Paint Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Automotive Refinish Paint Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Automotive Refinish Paint Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Automotive Refinish Paint Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Primer

5.2 Base Coat

5.3 Top Coat

5.4 Clear Coat

6 Global Automotive Refinish Paint Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Passenger Cars

6.2 Commercial Vehicles

7 Global Automotive Refinish Paint Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 U.S. Paint Corporation

8.1.1 U.S. Paint Corporation Profile

8.1.2 U.S. Paint Corporation Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 U.S. Paint Corporation Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 U.S. Paint Corporation Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Guangzhou Zhenroumei Chemical Coating Limited

8.2.1 Guangzhou Zhenroumei Chemical Coating Limited Profile

8.2.2 Guangzhou Zhenroumei Chemical Coating Limited Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

..…continued.

