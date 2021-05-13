Herbal Food Supplements Market Growth, Size, Share, Trends and Forecasts to 2027

The global Herbal Food Supplements Market is set to experience a period of robust growth owing to steadily increasing world population. Fortune Business Insights shares this information in its new report, titled “Herbal Food Supplements Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Ingredient (Turmeric, Wheat/Barley Grass, Flax seed/oil, Aloe, Others), By Form (Capsules and Tablets, Oils, Powder and Granules, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online, Specialty Stores, Others) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. Additionally, the report provides:

Meticulous research into the market drivers, trends, factors, and restraints;

Detailed assessment of the market segments;

360-degree analysis of overall industry outlook;

Projections of future prospects of the market; and

In-depth evaluation of the regional and competitive dynamics characterizing the market.

Market Drivers and Trends:

Growing world population According to the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA), global population is expected to reach 8.6 billion by 2030 and 9.8 billion by 2050. As a result, demand for food is likely to spike in the next decade, boding well for the Herbal Food Supplements Market growth.

Increasing need to narrow food security gaps Numbers released by the World Bank reveal that around 151 million children below the age of 5 are suffering from chronic malnutrition. Moreover, close to 2 billion people worldwide are deficient in essential micronutrients to be productive and ward off diseases. This would necessitate elevating agricultural productivity, which will be one the key Herbal Food Supplements Market trends.

Development of revolutionary technologies The agriculture sector is undergoing rapid transformations on account of introduction of next-generation technologies. For example, governments and academic institutions are increasingly investing in developing genome editing tools such as CRISPR to build higher pest resistance in crops and increase their capacity to create food. Other advanced technologies such as blockchain, AI, and IoT are also enhancing the Herbal Food Supplements Market potential in the forthcoming years.

Major Segments includes:

By Ingredient

Turmeric

Wheat/Barley Grass

Flax seed/oil

Aloe

Others

By Form

Capsules and Tablets

Oils

Powder and Granules

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

Specialty Stores

Others

By Geography

Competitive Landscape:

Major players are adopting different strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, new product launches, and strategic collaborations, to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Some of the key players covered in the Herbal Food Supplements Market report include

Jarrow Formulas, Inc. (U.S.),

Bio Botanica, Inc. (U.S.),

NOW Foods (U.S.),

Ancient GreenFields Pvt Ltd. (India),

Nature’s Bounty Co. (U.S.),

Gaia Herbs (U.S.),

Dawnmoringa (India),

The Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.),

Naturalife Asia Co., Ltd. (South Korea), and Arizona Natural Products (U.S.).

Regional Dynamics:

This market has been segmented into different regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Among these, is anticipated to dominate the Herbal Food Supplements Market share during the forecast period

