Europe Prescription Spectacles Market Post-pandemic Analysis 2027: Size, Share Growth, Trends

The Europe prescription spectacles market size is expected to reach USD 31.89 billion by 2027 while exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2% between 2020 and 2027. This is attributable to the increasing prevalence of ocular disorders and the growing adoption of mobile phones and laptops that drive the demand for innovative prescription spectacles in Europe. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled, “Europe Prescription Spectacles Market Size, Share &Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Age Group (Less than 18 Years, 18-45 Years, and 45-55 Years, more than 55 Years), By Product {Lenses (Single Vision, Bifocal, and Progressive)} and Frames (Total Metal, Combination, Plastic, Rimless, and Others), By Application (Myopia, Presbyopia, Others), By Distribution Channel (Ophthalmic Clinics, Retail Store, and Online Stores) Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further mentions that the market stood at USD 23.92 billion in 2019.

Closure of Shops to Lead to Declining Sales in the Global Market for Europe Prescription Spectacles

Several European countries are under lockdown owing to the widespread effects of the global pandemic that has taken several lives and many more under quarantine in the region. This has led to the closure of several industrial operations and other activities. Additionally, the postponement of optical surgical procedures, closure of optics, and other factors have led to reduced generation of sales revenue that is affecting the market negatively. However, adoption of advanced technology such as telemedicine, and the growing focus on sales through online channels will favor the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/europe-prescription-spectacles-market-104521

Prescription spectacles are used to correct refractive error in the person and further aids in improving his poor vision. The increasing rate of people suffering from impaired vision is due to several factors such as hyperopia, myopia, and presbyopia among the people that drives the demand for innovative Europe prescription spectacles range.

What does the Report Provide?

The outbreak of covid-19 in the global market has made companies uncertain about their future scenario as the prolonged lock-down finds a serious economic slump. The latest survey on COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Europe Prescription Spectacles Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis. Essential growth factors and study of Basis points [BPS] have been discussed in the following report. Research Report explains a detailed overview of market dynamics, segmentation, product portfolio, business plans, and the latest development in the industry.

The market report providesan in-depth analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will have an impact on the market. Furthermore, the report includes significant insights into the regional insights that include different regions, which are contributing to the market growth. It includes the competitive landscape involving the leading companies and the adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, announce partnerships, collaborate, and acquire other companies that will contribute to the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as Porter’s five forces analysis to obtain information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth between 2020 and 2027.

Highlights of the Report:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Supply Chain Analytics market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, RandD activities, and product launches in the market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Supply Chain Analytics market

Request Sample PDF of the Report

DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Incidence of Ocular Disorder to Augment Growth

According to the report by the European Blind Union, it is estimated that around 30 million people in Europe suffer from blindness and partial sightedness. That is about 1 in 30 Europeans experiencing vision loss. The increasing prevalence of ocular disorder amongst the population is propelling the manufacturers to boost the Europe prescription spectacles sale by introducing innovative products. Moreover, the growing adoption of mobiles and laptops owing to the increasing work from culture amid COVID-19 is expected to contribute to the Europe prescription spectacles market growth during the forecast period.

SEGMENTATION

More Than 55 Years Segment Held 43.4% Market Share in 2019

The more than 55 years segment, based on age group, held a market share of about 43.4% in 2019 and is likely to dominate the global market for the Europe prescription spectacles in the forthcoming years. This is ascribable to factors such as the presence of a higher proportion of the population coming under this age bracket in Europe.

COUNTRY INSIGHTS

Germany to Remain Dominant; Increasing Consumer Spending Capacity to Aid Growth

Among all the countries, Germany stood at USD 5.24 billion in the year 2019 and is expected to hold the highest position in theEurope prescription eyeglasses market. This is attributable to the increasing consumer spending capacity of the working population that is driving the sales in the Europe prescription spectacles stores.

The market in Italy is expected to showcase significant growth backed by the large presence of major eye wear giants in the country that are contributing to the high sales of the Europe prescription eyeglasses between 2020 and 2027.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Carl Zeiss Announces New ZEISS UVClean Technology to Maintain its Dominance

The Europe prescription spectacles market is fragmented by the presence of major companies that are focusing on introducing innovative eye gear technology to surge the Europe prescription spectacles demand. For instance, in September 2020, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, a leading spectacle provider, announced the launch of ZEISS UVClean technology device. As per the company, it is an optometry-specific UV-C disinfecting device that is designed for eye care professionals.

Industry Development:

October 2020 – Essilor introduced Stellest lens, a new- generation of spectacle lens solution that is expected to aid people suffering from myopia disorder. This is expected to strengthen its position in the global marketplace.

List of the Companies Profiled in the Market for Europe Prescription Spectacles:

Essilor Luxottica (California, U.S.)

RODENSTOCK GMBH (Munich, Germany)

Safilo Group S.p.A. (Padua, Italy)

Younger Optics (Torrance, U.S.)

Fielmann AG (Hamburg, Germany)

Nikon Optical UK. LTD (Nikon Corporation) (Tokyo, Japan)

Carl Zeiss Meditec Group (Oberkochen, Germany)

Hoya Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

Other Prominent Players

Enquire before buying

Table of Contents

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Key Vision Disorders, By Key Countries Key Industry Developments (Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships) New Product Launches Key Industry Trends Pricing Analysis of Frames and Lenses (Single-vision, Bifocal, and Progressive) Impact of COVID-19 on Europe Prescription Spectacles Market

Europe Prescription Spectacles Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Age Group less than 18 years 18-45 years 45-55 years more than 55 years Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Lenses Single Vision Bifocal Progressive Frames Total Metal Combination Plastic Rimless Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Myopia Presbyopia Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Ophthalmic Clinics Retail Stores Online Stores Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub-region Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Scandinavia Rest of Europe

Competitive Analysis Key Industry Developments Global Market Share Analysis (2019) Competition Dashboard Comparative Analysis – Major Players Company Profiles (Overview, Products & Services, SWOT Analysis, Recent Developments, Strategies, Financials (based on availability)) EssilorLuxottica HOYA Corporation ZEISS International RODENSTOCK GMBH Fielmann Safilo Group S.p.A. Nikon Corporation Younger Optics Other Players



Strategic Recommendations

Sterilization Wraps Market soaring Demand with Key Players: Detailed Research Report (2021-2027)

Veterinary Anti-infectives Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis and Regional Forecast 2020-2027

Congenital Factor VII Deficiency Treatment Market Research and Clinical Advancements 2021-2027 | Size, Share Growth, Trends

Ectoparasiticides Market Latest Industry Trends, Size, Share, Statistics, Applications and Competition Strategies by 2028

Cutaneous B-cell Lymphoma Treatment Market Post-pandemic Analysis 2027: Size, Share Growth, Trends

Compression Bandages Market Trending Technologies, Development Plans and Future Growth Forecast 2027

Non Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Demand and SWOT Analysis 2021-2027 | Size, Share Growth, Trends, Development, Revenue, Future Growth, Business Prospects

Alopecia Treatment Market (Status and Outlook) 2021-2027|Size, Share Growth, Trends

Animal Feeding Equipment Market Regional Opportunities and Assessment of Key Market Players 2021-2027

Suprapubic Catheters Market soaring Demand with Key Players: Detailed Research Report (2021-2027)

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.