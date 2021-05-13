Food Enzymes Market Size, Trends, Global Demand, Analysis by Forecast 2020– 2027

The global food enzymes market size is expected to rise considerably owing to extensive adoption of clean-labeled and natural ingredients in food & beverage industry. Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled “Food Enzymes Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Source (Microbes, Plants, and Animals), Type (Carbohydrases, Proteases, Lipases and Others), Application (Bakery, Dairy, Beverages, Nutraceuticals and Other Processed Foods), and Regional Forecast, 2020– 2027.”, further observes that the market value stood at USD 1,695.65 million in 2019, which is likely to hit USD 2,393.64 million by 2027, while exhibiting a 4.70% CAGR during the forecast period.

Information Source:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/food-enzymes-market-102835

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Food enzymes play an important role in sustaining life as all the biological reactions occurring within the human cells depend on them. In addition to this, they break down large molecules of proteins, fats, and proteins into a smaller fragment of molecules that can be easily absorbed by the small intestine within the human body. It is to note that without enzymes, the body would find it difficult to digest food while leading to food intolerance. Therefore, enzymes are vital and promote proper food digestion and work well to relieve certain stomach disorders such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

What does the Market Report Include?

The market report includes an exhaustive study of several factors such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities that will affect the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. The report covers regional demographics that include qualitative and quantitative information about the regions that are further divided into nations that are contributing to the growth of the market between 2019 and 2026. Furthermore, the competitive landscape has been discussed in-depth that include information of several players operating in the market. Moreover, information on the adoption of strategies such as merger and acquisition, collaboration, partnerships, and joint ventures by the companies that will drive the growth of the market has been included during the projected horizon.

Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing Consumption of Clean-Labeled Food to Surge Demand

According to the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), long-term exposure of chemicals at high concentrated levels through food may have a toxicological effect on humans. Though they are essential building blocks, synthetic chemicals as additives have an adverse effect on health when consumed. Increasing awareness among people regarding the health concerns associated with the consumption of synthetic ingredients is expected to surge demand for clean-labeled food across the globe. The gradual shift of the consumers from chemical ingredients to naturally processed food products that are safe and healthy will boost the demand for food enzymes in the forthcoming years. For instance, in October 2019, Tiny Organics, a U.S.-based direct to consumer brand, announced its launch of organic plant-based recipes that are healthy for toddlers. The recipes include baby burrito bowls, pumpkin spice oatmeal, and coconut curry induced dishes.

Regional Analysis:

Increasing Demand for High-quality Processed Food to Augur Growth in North America

Among the regions, North America is anticipated to remain dominant and register high global food enzymes market revenue in the forthcoming years. This is ascribable to factors such as growing demand for naturally occurring ingredients. Additionally, increasing demand for high quality processed food and rising investment s from manufacturers to develop innovative products is likely to drive the market growth in the region. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand is likely to register steady growth for the market during the forecast period. This is attributable to factors such as growing demand for bakery and dairy products.

Competitive Analysis:

Joint Ventures Among Companies to Spur Demand for Food Enzymes

In November 2019, Cargill along with DSM announced its plan to enter into a joint venture. Avansya, the joint venture between the two giants is about constructing a commercial facility to manufacture stevia sweeteners through the fermentation process. The companies are likely to consolidate their position with their collaboration by setting up the 10,000 sq. ft. plant that costs around USD 50 million, located at Blair, Nebraska. Adoption of strategies such as joint ventures, product launches, and expansion of product offerings by the companies to cater to the increasing consumer demand is likely to favor the global food enzymes market growth between 2020 and 2027

Industrial Development:

March 2019: AB Enzymes, a leading biotech company, announced its launch of a new enzyme product, ROHALASE. The new enzyme will limit the need for chemicals to extract oil from seeds such as sunflower, soy, and canola, among others while helping the company to deliver high yields.

List of the Companies Proliferating in the Market:

Novozymes (Denmark)

DuPont (U.S.)

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

AB Enzymes (Germany)

Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands)

Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark)

BASF SE (Germany)

Nutritech Enzymes (Finland)

Amano Enzymes, Inc. (China)

Biocatalysts (UK)

Read Related News:

https://loopia.network/read-blog/12514

https://yarabook.com/read-blog/280787

https://iroot.world/Fortune2021

https://rabbl.com/read-blog/75041

https://imgur.com/gallery/2u2me8n

https://culturebooklet.com/AuthorsHome/Details?postId=34104

https://webhitlist.com/profiles/blogs/beer-market-major-companies-operating-in-the-globally-by-2026?xg_source=activity

https://zenwriting.net/8y5y01wq8i

https://www.instapaper.com/read/1411646432

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

Connect us via Social Media Channels:

Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter:https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd?s=20

LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights/