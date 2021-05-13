COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Automotive Lidar Sensors Industry Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The Automotive Lidar Sensors market revenue was Million USD in 2019, and will reach Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during 2020-2025.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Automotive Lidar Sensors industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Automotive Lidar Sensors market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Automotive Lidar Sensors market covered in Chapter 12:

Teledyne Optech

Espros Photonics Corp

Cepton Technologies

Fastree 3D

Argo AI

Continental

AEye (former US LADAR)

Trimble Inc.

LeiShen Intelligent Sensor Co.

Velodyne

Benewake

Leddar Tech

Excelitas Technologies

Blackmore

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Automotive Lidar Sensors market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Solid-state LiDAR

Mechanical/Scanning LiDAR

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Automotive Lidar Sensors market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Autonomous Cars

ADAS Cars

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Automotive Lidar Sensors Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Automotive Lidar Sensors

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Automotive Lidar Sensors industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Automotive Lidar Sensors Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Automotive Lidar Sensors Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Automotive Lidar Sensors Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Automotive Lidar Sensors Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Automotive Lidar Sensors Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Automotive Lidar Sensors Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Automotive Lidar Sensors

3.3 Automotive Lidar Sensors Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Automotive Lidar Sensors

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Automotive Lidar Sensors

3.4 Market Distributors of Automotive Lidar Sensors

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Automotive Lidar Sensors Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Automotive Lidar Sensors Market, by Type

4.1 Global Automotive Lidar Sensors Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Automotive Lidar Sensors Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Automotive Lidar Sensors Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Automotive Lidar Sensors Value and Growth Rate of Solid-state LiDAR

4.3.2 Global Automotive Lidar Sensors Value and Growth Rate of Mechanical/Scanning LiDAR

4.4 Global Automotive Lidar Sensors Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Automotive Lidar Sensors Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Automotive Lidar Sensors Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Automotive Lidar Sensors Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Automotive Lidar Sensors Consumption and Growth Rate of Autonomous Cars (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Automotive Lidar Sensors Consumption and Growth Rate of ADAS Cars (2015-2020)

6 Global Automotive Lidar Sensors Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Automotive Lidar Sensors Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Automotive Lidar Sensors Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Automotive Lidar Sensors Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Automotive Lidar Sensors Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Automotive Lidar Sensors Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Automotive Lidar Sensors Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Lidar Sensors Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Automotive Lidar Sensors Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Continued…

