Global Submarines and MRO Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

PO Sevmash

Fincantieri

BAE Systems

Huntington Ingalls Industries

DCNS

General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp

Admiralty Shipyard

Navantia S.A.

ASC Pty Ltd.

ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems

Mazagon Dock

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering

Saab Kockums

Major Types Covered

SSN-Nuclear Attack Submarine

SSK-Diesel Electric Submarine

SSBN-Ballistic Missile Submarine

Major Applications Covered

Submarine Production

Submarine MRO

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Table of Content

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Submarines and MRO Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Submarines and MRO Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Submarines and MRO Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Submarines and MRO Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 SSN-Nuclear Attack Submarine

5.2 SSK-Diesel Electric Submarine

5.3 SSBN-Ballistic Missile Submarine

6 Global Submarines and MRO Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Submarine Production

6.2 Submarine MRO

7 Global Submarines and MRO Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 PO Sevmash

8.1.1 PO Sevmash Profile

8.1.2 PO Sevmash Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 PO Sevmash Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 PO Sevmash Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Fincantieri

8.2.1 Fincantieri Profile

8.2.2 Fincantieri Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Fincantieri Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Fincantieri Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 BAE Systems

8.3.1 BAE Systems Profile

8.3.2 BAE Systems Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 BAE Systems Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 BAE Systems Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Huntington Ingalls Industries

8.4.1 Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

8.4.2 Huntington Ingalls Industries Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Huntington Ingalls Industries Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Huntington Ingalls Industries Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 DCNS

8.5.1 DCNS Profile

8.5.2 DCNS Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 DCNS Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 DCNS Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp

8.6.1 General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp Profile

8.6.2 General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 Admiralty Shipyard

8.7.1 Admiralty Shipyard Profile

8.7.2 Admiralty Shipyard Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 Admiralty Shipyard Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 Admiralty Shipyard Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 Navantia S.A.

8.8.1 Navantia S.A. Profile

8.8.2 Navantia S.A. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 Navantia S.A. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 Navantia S.A. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 ASC Pty Ltd.

8.9.1 ASC Pty Ltd. Profile

8.9.2 ASC Pty Ltd. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 ASC Pty Ltd. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 ASC Pty Ltd. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.10 ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems

8.10.1 ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems Profile

8.10.2 ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.10.3 ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.10.4 ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.11 Mazagon Dock

8.11.1 Mazagon Dock Profile

8.11.2 Mazagon Dock Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.11.3 Mazagon Dock Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.11.4 Mazagon Dock Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.12 Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering

8.12.1 Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Profile

8.12.2 Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.12.3 Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.12.4 Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.13 Saab Kockums

8.13.1 Saab Kockums Profile

8.13.2 Saab Kockums Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.13.3 Saab Kockums Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.13.4 Saab Kockums Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

9 Global Submarines and MRO Market-Segmentation by Geography

10 North America

10.1 North America Submarines and MRO Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.2 North America Submarines and MRO Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.3 North America Submarines and MRO Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.4 North America Submarines and MRO Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.5 North America Submarines and MRO Import and Export from 2014-2019E

10.6 North America Submarines and MRO Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

10.7 North America Submarines and MRO Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

10.8 North America Submarines and MRO by Country (United States, Canada)

10.8.1 North America Submarines and MRO Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

10.8.2 North America Submarines and MRO Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

10.9 North America Submarines and MRO Market PEST Analysis

11 Europe

11.1 Europe Submarines and MRO Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.2 Europe Submarines and MRO Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.3 Europe Submarines and MRO Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.4 Europe Submarines and MRO Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.5 Europe Submarines and MRO Import and Export from 2014-2019E

11.6 Europe Submarines and MRO Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

11.7 Europe Submarines and MRO Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

11.8 Europe Submarines and MRO by Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium)

11.8.1 Europe Submarines and MRO Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

11.8.2 Europe Submarines and MRO Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

11.9 Europe Submarines and MRO Market PEST Analysis

12 Asia-Pacific

12.1 Asia-Pacific Submarines and MRO Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.2 Asia-Pacific Submarines and MRO Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.3 Asia-Pacific Submarines and MRO Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.4 Asia-Pacific Submarines and MRO Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.5 Asia-Pacific Submarines and MRO Import and Export from 2014-2019E

12.6 Asia-Pacific Submarines and MRO Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

12.7 Asia-Pacific Submarines and MRO Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

12.8 Asia-Pacific Submarines and MRO by Country (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia)

12.8.1 Asia-Pacific Submarines and MRO Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

12.8.2 Asia-Pacific Submarines and MRO Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

12.9 Asia-Pacific Submarines and MRO Market PEST Analysis

13 Latin America

13.1 Latin America Submarines and MRO Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

13.2 Latin America Submarines and MRO Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

13.3 Latin America Submarines and MRO Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

13.4 Latin America Submarines and MRO Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

13.5 Latin America Submarines and MRO Import and Export from 2014-2019E

13.6 Latin America Submarines and MRO Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

13.7 Latin America Submarines and MRO Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

13.8 Latin America Submarines and MRO by Country (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile)

13.8.1 Latin America Submarines and MRO Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

13.8.2 Latin America Submarines and MRO Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

13.9 Latin America Submarines and MRO Market PEST Analysis

14 Middle East & Africa

14.1 Middle East & Africa Submarines and MRO Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

14.2 Middle East & Africa Submarines and MRO Consumption

..…continued.

