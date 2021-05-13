COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Automotive Glass Industry Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The Automotive Glass market revenue was Million USD in 2019, and will reach Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during 2020-2025.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Automotive Glass industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Automotive Glass market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Automotive Glass market covered in Chapter 12:

FUYAO

Shanghai Yaohua

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

NSG

AGC

Guardian Industries

PGW

XINYI Glass

SAINT-GOBAIN

Pilkington

BSG Auto Glass

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA

Asahi Glass Co. Ltd.

Taiwan Glass

Shanxi Lihu Glass

Pittsburgh Glass Works LLC

Guangzhou Dongxu

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Automotive Glass market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Laminated Glass

Tempered Glass

Special Function Glass

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Automotive Glass market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Automotive Glass Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Automotive Glass

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Automotive Glass industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Automotive Glass Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Automotive Glass Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Automotive Glass Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Automotive Glass Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Automotive Glass Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Automotive Glass Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Automotive Glass

3.3 Automotive Glass Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Automotive Glass

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Automotive Glass

3.4 Market Distributors of Automotive Glass

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Automotive Glass Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Automotive Glass Market, by Type

4.1 Global Automotive Glass Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Automotive Glass Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Automotive Glass Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Automotive Glass Value and Growth Rate of Laminated Glass

4.3.2 Global Automotive Glass Value and Growth Rate of Tempered Glass

4.3.3 Global Automotive Glass Value and Growth Rate of Special Function Glass

4.4 Global Automotive Glass Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Automotive Glass Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Automotive Glass Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Automotive Glass Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Automotive Glass Consumption and Growth Rate of Passenger Vehicles (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Automotive Glass Consumption and Growth Rate of Light Commercial Vehicles (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Automotive Glass Consumption and Growth Rate of Heavy Commercial Vehicles (2015-2020)

6 Global Automotive Glass Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Automotive Glass Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Automotive Glass Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Automotive Glass Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Automotive Glass Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Automotive Glass Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Automotive Glass Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Glass Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Automotive Glass Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Automotive Glass Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Automotive Glass Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Automotive Glass Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Automotive Glass Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Automotive Glass Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Automotive Glass Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Automotive Glass Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Continued…

