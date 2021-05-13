COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Dual-Clutch Transmission Industry Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The Dual-Clutch Transmission market revenue was Million USD in 2019, and will reach Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during 2020-2025.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Dual-Clutch Transmission industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Dual-Clutch Transmission market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Dual-Clutch Transmission market covered in Chapter 12:

Zf Friedrichshafen Ag

Eaton

Continental

Gkn Driveline

Getrag

Borgwarner inc.

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Dual-Clutch Transmission market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Dry Clutch

Wet Clutch

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Dual-Clutch Transmission market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Dual-Clutch Transmission Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Dual-Clutch Transmission

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Dual-Clutch Transmission industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Dual-Clutch Transmission Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Dual-Clutch Transmission Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Dual-Clutch Transmission Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Dual-Clutch Transmission Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Dual-Clutch Transmission Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Dual-Clutch Transmission Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Dual-Clutch Transmission

3.3 Dual-Clutch Transmission Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Dual-Clutch Transmission

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Dual-Clutch Transmission

3.4 Market Distributors of Dual-Clutch Transmission

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Dual-Clutch Transmission Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Dual-Clutch Transmission Market, by Type

4.1 Global Dual-Clutch Transmission Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Dual-Clutch Transmission Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Dual-Clutch Transmission Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Dual-Clutch Transmission Value and Growth Rate of Dry Clutch

4.3.2 Global Dual-Clutch Transmission Value and Growth Rate of Wet Clutch

4.4 Global Dual-Clutch Transmission Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Dual-Clutch Transmission Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Dual-Clutch Transmission Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Dual-Clutch Transmission Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Dual-Clutch Transmission Consumption and Growth Rate of Passenger Vehicles (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Dual-Clutch Transmission Consumption and Growth Rate of Commercial Vehicles (2015-2020)

6 Global Dual-Clutch Transmission Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Dual-Clutch Transmission Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Dual-Clutch Transmission Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Dual-Clutch Transmission Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Dual-Clutch Transmission Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Dual-Clutch Transmission Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Dual-Clutch Transmission Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Dual-Clutch Transmission Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Dual-Clutch Transmission Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Dual-Clutch Transmission Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Dual-Clutch Transmission Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Dual-Clutch Transmission Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Dual-Clutch Transmission Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Dual-Clutch Transmission Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Dual-Clutch Transmission Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Dual-Clutch Transmission Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Continued…

