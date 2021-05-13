COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Automotive Headrest Industry Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

Automotive Headrests are an automotive safety feature, attached or integrated into the top of each seat to limit the rearward movement of the adult occupant’s head.

The Automotive Headrest market revenue was Million USD in 2019, and will reach Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during 2020-2025.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Automotive Headrest industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Automotive Headrest market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Automotive Headrest market covered in Chapter 12:

Johnson Controls

Toyata Boshoku

DYMOS

Yanfeng Johnson

Wuhan Taisheng

Sumitomo Riko

Faurecia

Ningbo Jifeng

Huntsman International LLC

GRAMMER

TACHI-S

Camaco

Martur

Lear

Wuhan Wanxin

Xuyang Group

Shanghai Intier

TS TECH

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Automotive Headrest market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Integral Automotive Headrest

Adjustable Automotive Headrest

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Automotive Headrest market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Automotive Headrest Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Automotive Headrest

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Automotive Headrest industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Automotive Headrest Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Automotive Headrest Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Automotive Headrest Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Automotive Headrest Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Automotive Headrest Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Automotive Headrest Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Automotive Headrest

3.3 Automotive Headrest Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Automotive Headrest

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Automotive Headrest

3.4 Market Distributors of Automotive Headrest

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Automotive Headrest Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Automotive Headrest Market, by Type

4.1 Global Automotive Headrest Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Automotive Headrest Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Automotive Headrest Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Automotive Headrest Value and Growth Rate of Integral Automotive Headrest

4.3.2 Global Automotive Headrest Value and Growth Rate of Adjustable Automotive Headrest

4.4 Global Automotive Headrest Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Automotive Headrest Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Automotive Headrest Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Automotive Headrest Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Automotive Headrest Consumption and Growth Rate of Passenger Vehicles (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Automotive Headrest Consumption and Growth Rate of Commercial Vehicles (2015-2020)

6 Global Automotive Headrest Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Automotive Headrest Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Automotive Headrest Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Automotive Headrest Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Automotive Headrest Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Automotive Headrest Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Automotive Headrest Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Headrest Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Automotive Headrest Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Automotive Headrest Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Automotive Headrest Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Automotive Headrest Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Automotive Headrest Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Automotive Headrest Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Automotive Headrest Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Automotive Headrest Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Continued…

