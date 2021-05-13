COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Bike Accessories Industry Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

Bicycle accessories are part of the application on bicycles

The Bike Accessories market revenue was Million USD in 2019, and will reach Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during 2020-2025.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Bike Accessories industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Bike Accessories market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Bike Accessories market covered in Chapter 12:

Shimano Inc.

Raj Cycles India Private Limited

Accell Group N.V.

Garmin Ltd.

DT SWISS

Giant Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Endura Ltd.

Avon Cycles Ltd

Merida Industry Co Ltd

Campagnolo S.R.L.

Samchuly Bicycle Co., Ltd.

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Bike Accessories market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Helmets

Gloves & Warmers

Jerseys/Tees/Jackets

LED Lights

Mirrors

Bottle Cages

Pumps

Front Baskets & Luggage Carriers

Bar Grips

Kickstands

Saddles & Covers

Mud Flaps

Speedometers

Horns

Fenders

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Bike Accessories market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Online

Specialty Bicycle Retailers

Full-Line Sporting Goods Stores

Department Stores & Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Bike Accessories Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Bike Accessories

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Bike Accessories industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Bike Accessories Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Bike Accessories Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Bike Accessories Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Bike Accessories Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Bike Accessories Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Bike Accessories Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Bike Accessories

3.3 Bike Accessories Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Bike Accessories

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Bike Accessories

3.4 Market Distributors of Bike Accessories

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Bike Accessories Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Bike Accessories Market, by Type

4.1 Global Bike Accessories Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Bike Accessories Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Bike Accessories Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Bike Accessories Value and Growth Rate of Helmets

4.3.2 Global Bike Accessories Value and Growth Rate of Gloves & Warmers

4.3.3 Global Bike Accessories Value and Growth Rate of Jerseys/Tees/Jackets

4.3.4 Global Bike Accessories Value and Growth Rate of LED Lights

4.3.5 Global Bike Accessories Value and Growth Rate of Mirrors

4.3.6 Global Bike Accessories Value and Growth Rate of Bottle Cages

4.3.7 Global Bike Accessories Value and Growth Rate of Pumps

4.3.8 Global Bike Accessories Value and Growth Rate of Front Baskets & Luggage Carriers

4.3.9 Global Bike Accessories Value and Growth Rate of Bar Grips

4.3.10 Global Bike Accessories Value and Growth Rate of Kickstands

4.3.11 Global Bike Accessories Value and Growth Rate of Saddles & Covers

4.3.12 Global Bike Accessories Value and Growth Rate of Mud Flaps

4.3.13 Global Bike Accessories Value and Growth Rate of Speedometers

4.3.14 Global Bike Accessories Value and Growth Rate of Horns

4.3.15 Global Bike Accessories Value and Growth Rate of Fenders

4.4 Global Bike Accessories Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Bike Accessories Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Bike Accessories Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Bike Accessories Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Bike Accessories Consumption and Growth Rate of Online (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Bike Accessories Consumption and Growth Rate of Specialty Bicycle Retailers (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Bike Accessories Consumption and Growth Rate of Full-Line Sporting Goods Stores (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Bike Accessories Consumption and Growth Rate of Department Stores & Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Bike Accessories Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Bike Accessories Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Bike Accessories Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Bike Accessories Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Bike Accessories Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Bike Accessories Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Bike Accessories Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Bike Accessories Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Bike Accessories Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Continued…

