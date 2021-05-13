Global Military Helicopter Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd

Bell Helicopter

NHIndustries (NHI)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd

Boeing Defense, Space & Security (BDS)

Eurocopter

AgustaWestland

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)

Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant

Kamov Design Bureau

Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd (KAI)

Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation

Major Types Covered

Heavy-lift transport helicopters

Medium-lift helicopters (incorporating some medium-sized and naval)

Attack helicopters

Light/Utility helicopters

Major Applications Covered

Transportation

Rescue

Communication

Battle

Others

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Table of Content

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Military Helicopter Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Military Helicopter Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Military Helicopter Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Military Helicopter Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Heavy-lift transport helicopters

5.2 Medium-lift helicopters (incorporating some medium-sized and naval)

5.3 Attack helicopters

5.4 Light/Utility helicopters

6 Global Military Helicopter Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Transportation

6.2 Rescue

6.3 Communication

6.4 Battle

6.5 Others

7 Global Military Helicopter Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd

8.1.1 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd Profile

8.1.2 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Bell Helicopter

8.2.1 Bell Helicopter Profile

8.2.2 Bell Helicopter Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Bell Helicopter Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Bell Helicopter Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 NHIndustries (NHI)

8.3.1 NHIndustries (NHI) Profile

8.3.2 NHIndustries (NHI) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 NHIndustries (NHI) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 NHIndustries (NHI) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd

8.4.1 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd Profile

8.4.2 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Boeing Defense, Space & Security (BDS)

8.5.1 Boeing Defense, Space & Security (BDS) Profile

8.5.2 Boeing Defense, Space & Security (BDS) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Boeing Defense, Space & Security (BDS) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Boeing Defense, Space & Security (BDS) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Eurocopter

8.6.1 Eurocopter Profile

8.6.2 Eurocopter Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 Eurocopter Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 Eurocopter Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 AgustaWestland

8.7.1 AgustaWestland Profile

8.7.2 AgustaWestland Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 AgustaWestland Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 AgustaWestland Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)

8.8.1 Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Profile

8.8.2 Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant

8.9.1 Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant Profile

8.9.2 Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.10 Kamov Design Bureau

8.10.1 Kamov Design Bureau Profile

8.10.2 Kamov Design Bureau Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.10.3 Kamov Design Bureau Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.10.4 Kamov Design Bureau Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.11 Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd (KAI)

8.11.1 Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd (KAI) Profile

8.11.2 Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd (KAI) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.11.3 Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd (KAI) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.11.4 Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd (KAI) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.12 Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation

8.12.1 Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation Profile

8.12.2 Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.12.3 Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.12.4 Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

9 Global Military Helicopter Market-Segmentation by Geography

10 North America

10.1 North America Military Helicopter Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.2 North America Military Helicopter Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.3 North America Military Helicopter Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.4 North America Military Helicopter Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.5 North America Military Helicopter Import and Export from 2014-2019E

10.6 North America Military Helicopter Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

10.7 North America Military Helicopter Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

10.8 North America Military Helicopter by Country (United States, Canada)

10.8.1 North America Military Helicopter Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

10.8.2 North America Military Helicopter Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

10.9 North America Military Helicopter Market PEST Analysis

11 Europe

..…continued.

