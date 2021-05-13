COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Commercial Vehicle Industry Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The Commercial Vehicle market revenue was Million USD in 2019, and will reach Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during 2020-2025.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Commercial Vehicle industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Commercial Vehicle market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Commercial Vehicle market covered in Chapter 12:

Force Motors

General Motors

Honda

Hindustan Motors

Swaraj Mazda

Eicher

Scania

Volvo

Nissan

Tata Motors

Mahindra & Mahindra

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Ashok Leyland

Daimler

MAN Group

Hyundai Motor

Ford Motor

Maruti Udyog Ltd.

Toyota Motor

Volkswagen

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Commercial Vehicle market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

Heavy Trucks

Buses & Coaches

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Commercial Vehicle market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Industrial

Mining & Construction

Logistics

Passenger Transportation

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Commercial Vehicle Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Commercial Vehicle

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Commercial Vehicle industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Commercial Vehicle Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Commercial Vehicle Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Commercial Vehicle Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Commercial Vehicle Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Commercial Vehicle Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Commercial Vehicle Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Commercial Vehicle

3.3 Commercial Vehicle Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Commercial Vehicle

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Commercial Vehicle

3.4 Market Distributors of Commercial Vehicle

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Commercial Vehicle Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Commercial Vehicle Market, by Type

4.1 Global Commercial Vehicle Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Commercial Vehicle Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Commercial Vehicle Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Commercial Vehicle Value and Growth Rate of Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

4.3.2 Global Commercial Vehicle Value and Growth Rate of Heavy Trucks

4.3.3 Global Commercial Vehicle Value and Growth Rate of Buses & Coaches

4.4 Global Commercial Vehicle Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Commercial Vehicle Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Commercial Vehicle Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Commercial Vehicle Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Commercial Vehicle Consumption and Growth Rate of Industrial (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Commercial Vehicle Consumption and Growth Rate of Mining & Construction (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Commercial Vehicle Consumption and Growth Rate of Logistics (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Commercial Vehicle Consumption and Growth Rate of Passenger Transportation (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Commercial Vehicle Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Commercial Vehicle Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Commercial Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Commercial Vehicle Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Commercial Vehicle Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Commercial Vehicle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Commercial Vehicle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Commercial Vehicle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Commercial Vehicle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Commercial Vehicle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Continued…

