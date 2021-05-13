Global Lab Automation Market Report Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The Lab Automation market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. The global Lab Automation market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Lab Automation market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Lab Automation industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Lab Automation Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Lab Automation market covered in Chapter 4:

Tecan Group

Brooks Automation

BioMerieux

Biotek Instruments

Danaher

Agilent Technologies

Inpeco

Labware

Roche

Hamilton Company

Qiagen

Thermo Fisher

LabVantage Solutions

Eppendorf

Siemens Healthineers

PerkinElmer

Abbott

Aurora Biomed

Becton Dickinson

LabLynx

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Lab Automation market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Automated Liquid Handling Systems

Microplate Readers

Automated Elisa Systems

Automated Nucleic Acid Purification Systems

Off-the-shelf Automated Workcells

Robotic Systems

Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems (ASRS)

Software

Other Equipment

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Lab Automation market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Drug Discovery

Clinical Diagnostics

Microbiology Solutions

Other Applications

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Lab Automation Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Automated Liquid Handling Systems

1.5.3 Microplate Readers

1.5.4 Automated Elisa Systems

1.5.5 Automated Nucleic Acid Purification Systems

1.5.6 Off-the-shelf Automated Workcells

1.5.7 Robotic Systems

1.5.8 Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems (ASRS)

1.5.9 Software

1.5.10 Other Equipment

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Lab Automation Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Drug Discovery

1.6.3 Clinical Diagnostics

1.6.4 Microbiology Solutions

1.6.5 Other Applications

1.7 Lab Automation Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Lab Automation Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Lab Automation Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Lab Automation Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Lab Automation

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Lab Automation

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Lab Automation Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Tecan Group

4.1.1 Tecan Group Basic Information

4.1.2 Lab Automation Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Tecan Group Lab Automation Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Tecan Group Business Overview

4.2 Brooks Automation

4.2.1 Brooks Automation Basic Information

4.2.2 Lab Automation Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Brooks Automation Lab Automation Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Brooks Automation Business Overview

4.3 BioMerieux

4.3.1 BioMerieux Basic Information

4.3.2 Lab Automation Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 BioMerieux Lab Automation Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 BioMerieux Business Overview

4.4 Biotek Instruments

4.4.1 Biotek Instruments Basic Information

4.4.2 Lab Automation Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Biotek Instruments Lab Automation Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Biotek Instruments Business Overview

4.5 Danaher

4.5.1 Danaher Basic Information

4.5.2 Lab Automation Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Danaher Lab Automation Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Danaher Business Overview

4.6 Agilent Technologies

4.6.1 Agilent Technologies Basic Information

4.6.2 Lab Automation Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Agilent Technologies Lab Automation Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Agilent Technologies Business Overview

4.7 Inpeco

4.7.1 Inpeco Basic Information

4.7.2 Lab Automation Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Inpeco Lab Automation Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Inpeco Business Overview

4.8 Labware

4.8.1 Labware Basic Information

4.8.2 Lab Automation Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Labware Lab Automation Market Performance (2015-2020)

Continued…

