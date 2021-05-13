Global Railway Wheel Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Railway Wheel industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Railway Wheel market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Railway Wheel market covered in Chapter 12:

Amsted Rail

Bonatrans

Vyksa Steel Works

Kolowag

Lucchini RS

Rail Wheel Factory

MWL Brasil Rodas and Eixos Ltda.

Semco

Bochumer Verein Verkehrstechnik

Ministry of Steel

Masteel

Interpipe

EVRAZ NTMK

Arrium

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Railway Wheel market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Rolled Rail Wheel

Forged Rail Wheel

Other

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Railway Wheel market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

High-speed Trains

Railroad Passenger Cars

Railroad Freight Cars

Other

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Railway Wheel Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Railway Wheel

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Railway Wheel industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Railway Wheel Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Railway Wheel Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Railway Wheel Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Railway Wheel Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Railway Wheel Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Railway Wheel Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Railway Wheel

3.3 Railway Wheel Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Railway Wheel

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Railway Wheel

3.4 Market Distributors of Railway Wheel

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Railway Wheel Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Railway Wheel Market, by Type

4.1 Global Railway Wheel Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Railway Wheel Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Railway Wheel Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Railway Wheel Value and Growth Rate of Rolled Rail Wheel

4.3.2 Global Railway Wheel Value and Growth Rate of Forged Rail Wheel

4.3.3 Global Railway Wheel Value and Growth Rate of Other

4.4 Global Railway Wheel Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Railway Wheel Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Railway Wheel Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Railway Wheel Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Railway Wheel Consumption and Growth Rate of High-speed Trains (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Railway Wheel Consumption and Growth Rate of Railroad Passenger Cars (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Railway Wheel Consumption and Growth Rate of Railroad Freight Cars (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Railway Wheel Consumption and Growth Rate of Other (2015-2020)

6 Global Railway Wheel Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Railway Wheel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Railway Wheel Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Railway Wheel Revenue by Regions (2015-

..…continued.

