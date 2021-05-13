Global Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System Market Report Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. The global Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System market covered in Chapter 4:

Garmin Corporation

Rockwell Collins

ADS-B Technologies

Honeywell International

Esterline Technologies

FreeFlight Systems

Boeing

Raytheon Company

NEC Corporation

Moog

Universal Avionics Corporation

Sagem

Northrop Grumman

Avidyne Corporation

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Ground-Based ADS-B System

Space-Based ADS-B System

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Commercial Aircraft

Military Aircraft

Private Plane

Other

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Ground-Based ADS-B System

1.5.3 Space-Based ADS-B System

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Commercial Aircraft

1.6.3 Military Aircraft

1.6.4 Private Plane

1.6.5 Other

1.7 Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Garmin Corporation

4.1.1 Garmin Corporation Basic Information

4.1.2 Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Garmin Corporation Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Garmin Corporation Business Overview

4.2 Rockwell Collins

4.2.1 Rockwell Collins Basic Information

4.2.2 Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Rockwell Collins Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Rockwell Collins Business Overview

4.3 ADS-B Technologies

4.3.1 ADS-B Technologies Basic Information

4.3.2 Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 ADS-B Technologies Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 ADS-B Technologies Business Overview

4.4 Honeywell International

4.4.1 Honeywell International Basic Information

4.4.2 Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Honeywell International Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Honeywell International Business Overview

4.5 Esterline Technologies

4.5.1 Esterline Technologies Basic Information

4.5.2 Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Esterline Technologies Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Esterline Technologies Business Overview

4.6 FreeFlight Systems

4.6.1 FreeFlight Systems Basic Information

4.6.2 Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 FreeFlight Systems Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 FreeFlight Systems Business Overview

4.7 Boeing

4.7.1 Boeing Basic Information

Continued…

