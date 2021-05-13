Global Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System Market Report Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. The global Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.
Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System market covered in Chapter 4:
Garmin Corporation
Rockwell Collins
ADS-B Technologies
Honeywell International
Esterline Technologies
FreeFlight Systems
Boeing
Raytheon Company
NEC Corporation
Moog
Universal Avionics Corporation
Sagem
Garmin
Northrop Grumman
Honeywell International
Avidyne Corporation
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Ground-Based ADS-B System
Space-Based ADS-B System
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Commercial Aircraft
Military Aircraft
Private Plane
Other
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
TABLE OF CONTENT
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Ground-Based ADS-B System
1.5.3 Space-Based ADS-B System
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Commercial Aircraft
1.6.3 Military Aircraft
1.6.4 Private Plane
1.6.5 Other
1.7 Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System Industry Development
2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 Garmin Corporation
4.1.1 Garmin Corporation Basic Information
4.1.2 Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 Garmin Corporation Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 Garmin Corporation Business Overview
4.2 Rockwell Collins
4.2.1 Rockwell Collins Basic Information
4.2.2 Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 Rockwell Collins Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 Rockwell Collins Business Overview
4.3 ADS-B Technologies
4.3.1 ADS-B Technologies Basic Information
4.3.2 Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.3.3 ADS-B Technologies Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.3.4 ADS-B Technologies Business Overview
4.4 Honeywell International
4.4.1 Honeywell International Basic Information
4.4.2 Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.4.3 Honeywell International Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.4.4 Honeywell International Business Overview
4.5 Esterline Technologies
4.5.1 Esterline Technologies Basic Information
4.5.2 Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.5.3 Esterline Technologies Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.5.4 Esterline Technologies Business Overview
4.6 FreeFlight Systems
4.6.1 FreeFlight Systems Basic Information
4.6.2 Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.6.3 FreeFlight Systems Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.6.4 FreeFlight Systems Business Overview
4.7 Boeing
4.7.1 Boeing Basic Information
Continued…
