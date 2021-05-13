Global Automotive Sharing Travel Market Report Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The Automotive Sharing Travel market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. The global Automotive Sharing Travel market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Automotive Sharing Travel market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Automotive Sharing Travel industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Automotive Sharing Travel Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.



A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Automotive Sharing Travel market covered in Chapter 4:

EVCARD

GreenGo

Eduoauto

Lyft

YIYIZHCHE

Feezu

Yinlong

Autolib

Uber

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Automotive Sharing Travel market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

≤1day

＞1day

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Automotive Sharing Travel market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Personnel

Commercial

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Automotive Sharing Travel Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 ≤1day

1.5.3 ＞1day

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Automotive Sharing Travel Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Personnel

1.6.3 Commercial

1.7 Automotive Sharing Travel Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Automotive Sharing Travel Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Automotive Sharing Travel Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Automotive Sharing Travel Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Automotive Sharing Travel

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Automotive Sharing Travel

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Automotive Sharing Travel Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 EVCARD

4.1.1 EVCARD Basic Information

4.1.2 Automotive Sharing Travel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 EVCARD Automotive Sharing Travel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 EVCARD Business Overview

4.2 GreenGo

4.2.1 GreenGo Basic Information

4.2.2 Automotive Sharing Travel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 GreenGo Automotive Sharing Travel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 GreenGo Business Overview

4.3 Eduoauto

4.3.1 Eduoauto Basic Information

4.3.2 Automotive Sharing Travel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Eduoauto Automotive Sharing Travel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Eduoauto Business Overview

4.4 Lyft

4.4.1 Lyft Basic Information

4.4.2 Automotive Sharing Travel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Lyft Automotive Sharing Travel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Lyft Business Overview

4.5 YIYIZHCHE

4.5.1 YIYIZHCHE Basic Information

4.5.2 Automotive Sharing Travel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 YIYIZHCHE Automotive Sharing Travel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 YIYIZHCHE Business Overview

4.6 Feezu

4.6.1 Feezu Basic Information

4.6.2 Automotive Sharing Travel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Feezu Automotive Sharing Travel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Feezu Business Overview

4.7 Yinlong

4.7.1 Yinlong Basic Information

4.7.2 Automotive Sharing Travel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Yinlong Automotive Sharing Travel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Yinlong Business Overview

4.8 Autolib

4.8.1 Autolib Basic Information

4.8.2 Automotive Sharing Travel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Autolib Automotive Sharing Travel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Autolib Business Overview

4.9 Uber

4.9.1 Uber Basic Information

4.9.2 Automotive Sharing Travel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Uber Automotive Sharing Travel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Uber Business Overview

5 Global Automotive Sharing Travel Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Automotive Sharing Travel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Automotive Sharing Travel Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Automotive Sharing Travel Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Automotive Sharing Travel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Automotive Sharing Travel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Automotive Sharing Travel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Sharing Travel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Automotive Sharing Travel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Continued…

