Global Military Hydration Products Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Bags

Cera Products

Water Bottles

CamelBak

Platypus

Hydration Packs

Source Tactical Gear

Major Types Covered

Hydration Packs

Bags

Water Bottles

Hydration Accessories

Purification & Filtration Products

Reservoirs

Others

Major Applications Covered

National Defense Industry

Medical Institutions

Other

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Table of Content

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Military Hydration Products Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Military Hydration Products Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Military Hydration Products Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Military Hydration Products Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Hydration Packs

5.2 Bags

5.3 Water Bottles

5.4 Hydration Accessories

5.5 Purification & Filtration Products

5.6 Reservoirs

5.7 Others

6 Global Military Hydration Products Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 National Defense Industry

6.2 Medical Institutions

6.3 Other

7 Global Military Hydration Products Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Bags

8.1.1 Bags Profile

8.1.2 Bags Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Bags Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Bags Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Cera Products

8.2.1 Cera Products Profile

8.2.2 Cera Products Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Cera Products Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Cera Products Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Water Bottles

8.3.1 Water Bottles Profile

8.3.2 Water Bottles Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Water Bottles Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Water Bottles Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 CamelBak

8.4.1 CamelBak Profile

8.4.2 CamelBak Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 CamelBak Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 CamelBak Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Platypus

8.5.1 Platypus Profile

8.5.2 Platypus Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Platypus Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Platypus Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Hydration Packs

8.6.1 Hydration Packs Profile

8.6.2 Hydration Packs Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 Hydration Packs Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 Hydration Packs Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 Source Tactical Gear

8.7.1 Source Tactical Gear Profile

8.7.2 Source Tactical Gear Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 Source Tactical Gear Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 Source Tactical Gear Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

9 Global Military Hydration Products Market-Segmentation by Geography

10 North America

10.1 North America Military Hydration Products Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.2 North America Military Hydration Products Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.3 North America Military Hydration Products Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.4 North America Military Hydration Products Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.5 North America Military Hydration Products Import and Export from 2014-2019E

10.6 North America Military Hydration Products Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

10.7 North America Military Hydration Products Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

10.8 North America Military Hydration Products by Country (United States, Canada)

10.8.1 North America Military Hydration Products Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

10.8.2 North America Military Hydration Products Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

10.9 North America Military Hydration Products Market PEST Analysis

11 Europe

11.1 Europe Military Hydration Products Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.2 Europe Military Hydration Products Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.3 Europe Military Hydration Products Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.4 Europe Military Hydration Products Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.5 Europe Military Hydration Products Import and Export from 2014-2019E

11.6 Europe Military Hydration Products Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

11.7 Europe Military Hydration Products Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

11.8 Europe Military Hydration Products by Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium)

11.8.1 Europe Military Hydration Products Sales by Country (2014-201

..…continued.

