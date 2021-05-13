Global Distress Radio Beacons Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Honeywell International Inc.

Teledyne Technologies.

Curtis Wreight

Pheonix International, Inc

DAC International, Inc

HR Smith Group

L-3. Communication Holdings

Artex

Major Types Covered

Type 1

Type 2

Type 3

Major Applications Covered

Military

UAV

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Table of Content

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Distress Radio Beacons Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Distress Radio Beacons Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Distress Radio Beacons Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Distress Radio Beacons Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Type 1

5.2 Type 2

5.3 Type 3

6 Global Distress Radio Beacons Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Military

6.2 UAV

7 Global Distress Radio Beacons Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Honeywell International Inc.

8.1.1 Honeywell International Inc. Profile

8.1.2 Honeywell International Inc. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Honeywell International Inc. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Honeywell International Inc. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Teledyne Technologies.

8.2.1 Teledyne Technologies. Profile

8.2.2 Teledyne Technologies. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Teledyne Technologies. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Teledyne Technologies. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Curtis Wreight

8.3.1 Curtis Wreight Profile

8.3.2 Curtis Wreight Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Curtis Wreight Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Curtis Wreight Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Pheonix International, Inc

8.4.1 Pheonix International, Inc Profile

8.4.2 Pheonix International, Inc Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Pheonix International, Inc Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Pheonix International, Inc Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 DAC International, Inc

8.5.1 DAC International, Inc Profile

8.5.2 DAC International, Inc Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 DAC International, Inc Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 DAC International, Inc Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 HR Smith Group

8.6.1 HR Smith Group Profile

8.6.2 HR Smith Group Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 HR Smith Group Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 HR Smith Group Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 L-3. Communication Holdings

8.7.1 L-3. Communication Holdings Profile

8.7.2 L-3. Communication Holdings Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 L-3. Communication Holdings Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 L-3. Communication Holdings Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 Artex

8.8.1 Artex Profile

8.8.2 Artex Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 Artex Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 Artex Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 Universal Avionics System Corporation

8.9.1 Universal Avionics System Corporation Profile

8.9.2 Universal Avionics System Corporation Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 Universal Avionics System Corporation Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 Universal Avionics System Corporation Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

9 Global Distress Radio Beacons Market-Segmentation by Geography

10 North America

10.1 North America Distress Radio Beacons Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.2 North America Distress Radio Beacons Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.3 North America Distress Radio Beacons Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.4 North America Distress Radio Beacons Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.5 North America Distress Radio Beacons Import and Export from 2014-2019E

10.6 North America Distress Radio Beacons Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

10.7 North America Distress Radio Beacons Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

10.8 North America Distress Radio Beacons by Country (United States, Canada)

10.8.1 North America Distress Radio Beacons Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

10.8.2 North America Distress Radio Beacons Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

10.9 North America Distress Radio Beacons Market PEST Analysis

11 Europe

11.1 Europe Distress Radio Beacons Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.2 Europe Distress Radio Beacons Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.3 Europe Distress Radio Beacons Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.4 Europe Distress Radio Beacons Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.5 Europe Distress Radio Beacons Import and Export from 2014-2019E

11.6 Europe Distress Radio Beacons Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

11.7 Europe Distress Radio Beacons Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

11.8 Europe Distress Radio Beacons by Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium)

11.8.1 Europe Distress Radio Beacons Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

11.8.2 Europe Distress Radio Beacons Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

11.9 Europe Distress Radio Beacons Market PEST Analysis

12 Asia-Pacific

..…continued.

