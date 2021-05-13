Global Automotive Piston Pin Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Automotive Piston Pin industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Automotive Piston Pin market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Automotive Piston Pin market covered in Chapter 12:

Burgess-Norton

MAHLE

Aisin Seiki

KSPG

BoHai Piston

Federal-Mogul

Ming Shun

Ross Racing Pistons

Arias Pistons

Art Metal

Shriram Pistons & Rings

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Automotive Piston Pin market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Zinc Plated

Nickel Plated

Gold Plated

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Automotive Piston Pin market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Diesel

Gasoline

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Automotive Piston Pin Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Automotive Piston Pin

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Automotive Piston Pin industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Automotive Piston Pin Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Automotive Piston Pin Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Automotive Piston Pin Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Automotive Piston Pin Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Automotive Piston Pin Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Automotive Piston Pin Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Automotive Piston Pin

3.3 Automotive Piston Pin Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Automotive Piston Pin

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Automotive Piston Pin

3.4 Market Distributors of Automotive Piston Pin

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Automotive Piston Pin Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Automotive Piston Pin Market, by Type

4.1 Global Automotive Piston Pin Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Automotive Piston Pin Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Automotive Piston Pin Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Automotive Piston Pin Value and Growth Rate of Zinc Plated

4.3.2 Global Automotive Piston Pin Value and Growth Rate of Nickel Plated

4.3.3 Global Automotive Piston Pin Value and Growth Rate of Gold Plated

4.3.4 Global Automotive Piston Pin Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Automotive Piston Pin Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Automotive Piston Pin Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Automotive Piston Pin Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Automotive Piston Pin Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Automotive Piston Pin Consumption and Growth Rate of Diesel (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Automotive Piston Pin Consumption and Growth Rate of Gasoline (2015-2020)

6 Global Automotive Piston Pin Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Automotive Piston Pin Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Automotive Piston Pin Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Automotive Piston Pin Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Automotive Piston Pin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Automotive Piston Pin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Automotive Piston Pin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Piston Pin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Automotive Piston Pin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Automotive Piston Pin Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Automotive Piston Pin Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Automotive Piston Pin Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Automotive Piston Pin Reven

..…continued.

