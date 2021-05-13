Global Automotive Near Field Communication System Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Automotive Near Field Communication System industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Automotive Near Field Communication System market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Automotive Near Field Communication System market covered in Chapter 12:

Omron

Delphi Automotive

Miveo Car-Sharing Technologies

Valeo

Atmel

Denso

Alps Electric

Safran

Hella

Marquardt

Huf Hulsbeck & Furst

NXP Semiconductors

Continental

Invers

Convadis

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Automotive Near Field Communication System market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Automotive Keyless Entry System

Broadcasting and Information System

Other

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Automotive Near Field Communication System market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Automotive Near Field Communication System Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Automotive Near Field Communication System

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Automotive Near Field Communication System industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Automotive Near Field Communication System Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Automotive Near Field Communication System Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Automotive Near Field Communication System Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Automotive Near Field Communication System Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Automotive Near Field Communication System Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Automotive Near Field Communication System Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Automotive Near Field Communication System

3.3 Automotive Near Field Communication System Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Automotive Near Field Communication System

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Automotive Near Field Communication System

3.4 Market Distributors of Automotive Near Field Communication System

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Automotive Near Field Communication System Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Automotive Near Field Communication System Market, by Type

4.1 Global Automotive Near Field Communication System Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Automotive Near Field Communication System Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Automotive Near Field Communication System Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Automotive Near Field Communication System Value and Growth Rate of Automotive Keyless Entry System

4.3.2 Global Automotive Near Field Communication System Value and Growth Rate of Broadcasting and Information System

4.3.3 Global Automotive Near Field Communication System Value and Growth Rate of Other

4.4 Global Automotive Near Field Communication System Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Automotive Near Field Communication System Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Automotive Near Field Communication System Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Automotive Near Field Communication System Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Automotive Near Field Communication System Consumption and Growth Rate of Passenger Cars (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Automotive Near Field Communication System Consumption and Growth Rate of Commercial Vehicles (2015-2020)

6 Global Automotive Near Field Communication System Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Automotive Near Field Communication System Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Automotive Near Field Communication System Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Automotive Near Field Communication System Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Automotive Near Field Communication System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Automotive Near Field Communication System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Automotive Near Field Communication System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Automoti

..…continued.

