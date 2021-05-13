Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle System Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
3DR
BAE System
SAGEM
Dynali helicopters
IAI
Boeing
PARROT
AAI
Titan Aerospace
Northrop Grumman
Major Types Covered
Fixed-wing UAV
Rotary wing UAV
Flapping-wing UAV
Major Applications Covered
Military UAV
Civilian UAV
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Table of Content
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle System Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle System Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle System Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle System Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 Fixed-wing UAV
5.2 Rotary wing UAV
5.3 Flapping-wing UAV
6 Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle System Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Military UAV
6.2 Civilian UAV
7 Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle System Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 3DR
8.1.1 3DR Profile
8.1.2 3DR Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.1.3 3DR Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.1.4 3DR Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.2 BAE System
8.2.1 BAE System Profile
8.2.2 BAE System Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.2.3 BAE System Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.2.4 BAE System Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.3 SAGEM
8.3.1 SAGEM Profile
8.3.2 SAGEM Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.3.3 SAGEM Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.3.4 SAGEM Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.4 Dynali helicopters
8.4.1 Dynali helicopters Profile
8.4.2 Dynali helicopters Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.4.3 Dynali helicopters Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.4.4 Dynali helicopters Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.5 IAI
8.5.1 IAI Profile
8.5.2 IAI Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.5.3 IAI Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.5.4 IAI Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.6 Boeing
8.6.1 Boeing Profile
8.6.2 Boeing Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.6.3 Boeing Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.6.4 Boeing Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.7 PARROT
8.7.1 PARROT Profile
8.7.2 PARROT Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.7.3 PARROT Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.7.4 PARROT Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.8 AAI
8.8.1 AAI Profile
8.8.2 AAI Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.8.3 AAI Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.8.4 AAI Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.9 Titan Aerospace
8.9.1 Titan Aerospace Profile
8.9.2 Titan Aerospace Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.9.3 Titan Aerospace Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.9.4 Titan Aerospace Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.10 Northrop Grumman
8.10.1 Northrop Grumman Profile
8.10.2 Northrop Grumman Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.10.3 Northrop Grumman Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.10.4 Northrop Grumman Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
9 Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle System Market-Segmentation by Geography
10 North America
10.1 North America Unmanned Aerial Vehicle System Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.2 North America Unmanned Aerial Vehicle System Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.3 North America Unmanned Aerial Vehicle System Production Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.4 North America Unmanned Aerial Vehicle System Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.5 North America Unmanned Aerial Vehicle System Import and Export from 2014-2019E
10.6 North America Unmanned Aerial Vehicle System Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)
10.7 North America Unmanned Aerial Vehicle System Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)
10.8 North America Unmanned Aerial Vehicle System by Country (United States, Canada)
10.8.1 North America Unmanned Aerial Vehicle System Sales by Country (2014-2019E)
10.8.2 North America Unmanned Aerial Vehicle System Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)
10.9 North America Unmanned Aerial Vehicle System Market PEST Analysis
11 Europe
11.1 Europe Unmanned Aerial Vehicle System Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E
11.2 Europe Unmanned Aerial Vehicle System Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E
..…continued.
