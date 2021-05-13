Ashwagandha Extract Market to Rise at an Accelerated Pace Backed by Increasing Product R&D Activities in North America

Ashwagandha Extract Market | 2021 Size, Growth, Share, Cap, Regional Analysis With Global Industry Forecast To 2027, The global ”ashwagandha extract“ market size is expected to showcase substantial growth backed by the increasing prevalence of stress-induced ailments and the evolving consumer lifestyle that is expected to propel the demand for innovative ashwagandha extract products globally. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights, in its upcoming report, titled, “Ashwagandha Extract Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Capsule, Liquid, Powder), By Application (Sports Nutrition, Dietary Supplements, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.”

The widespread effect of the global pandemic, COVID-19, has been felt across several economies that are facing unprecedented economic loss. Owing to the lockdown announced by the government globally, several industries have been on a standstill with suspended operational activities. However, a collective effort from the government as well as the companies is anticipated to bring the economy towards normalcy and aid in resumption of industrial operations.

Ashwagandha extract is derived from the ashwagandha herb that is extensively found across the regions of Asia and Africa. This herb provides medicinal properties such as lowers sugar levels, reduces anxiety, and promotes better immunity when consumed. In addition to this, the extract of the herb is adopted as a dietary supplement to provide better nutrition to the person.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/ashwagandha-extract-market-103344

Out research methodology is robust and includes data triangulation based on bottom-up and top-down approaches. We validated the approximate market number with the help of primary research. Secondary research was conducted to find out detailed information about mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and agreements. At the same time, we have derived significant information about the market dynamics associated with growth drivers, trends, and obstacles.

The recent coronavirus outbreak has brought major businesses to a standstill. Due to travel bans, companies in this sector are likely to take a huge hit in the coming years. Ultimately, the rapid spread of the disease has urged governments to take strict measures. The report includes the impact on Covid-19 pandemic on the global market and discusses how major companies are coping with this.

The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. The financial parameters which are assessed include the sales, profits and the overall revenue generated by the key players of Market. Furthermore, the report offers a detailed analysis and information as per Market Growth Analysis by manufacturers, market segments helping our readers to get a comprehensive overview of the global market. Several players are planning to focus on developing cost-effective products or services, aiming to maintain a strong foothold in the market.

Regional Analysis:

The global ashwagandha extract market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America followed by Europe dominated the global market in 2019, owing to the rise in R&D activities related to ashwagandha so as to increase the potential benefits of the product for various applications. However, increasing awareness of the benefits of the productsand demand for natural dietary supplements and drugs in Asia Pacific is likely to accelerate the growth of the market in this region. This along with presence of major players in countries such as India, and other emerging nationsto promote the sales of the ashwagandha products.Latin America and Middle East & Africa are projected to register a comparatively lower CAGR owing to lack of reach of products in the countries.

DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Incidence of Stress-Related Issues to Drive Product Adoption for Medicinal Purposes

According to the global organization for Stress, around 1 in every 75 people suffer from stress-induced ailments across the globe. Additionally, around 33% people have reported to be through extreme stress. The increasing prevalence of stress is propelling the adoption of medicinal drugs such as that containing ashwagandha extracts to treat such ailments. The evolving lifestyle of the consumer to improve their health is further driving the demand for healthy food products that is likely to drive the global ashwagandha extract market growth in the forthcoming years.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

To get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/ashwagandha-extract-market-103344

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes qualitative and quantitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, which are contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies by them to announce partnerships, introduce new products, and collaboration that will further contribute to the growth of the market between 2020 and 2027. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as SWOT and PESTEL analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Increasing R&D Activities for Product Development in North America to Aid Growth

Among all the regions, North America is expected to dominate and hold the highest position in the global ashwagandha extract market during the forecast period. The dominance is attributable to the increasing R&D activities by the major companies to develop innovative ashwagandha extract products in the region.

The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to gain momentum backed by the presence of established ashwagandha extract manufacturers in countries such as China and India during the forecast period.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/ashwagandha-extract-market-103344

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Product Launches by Key Players to Intensify Industry Competition

The global ashwagandha extract market is consolidated by the presence of several major companies that are striving to gain a major chunk of share and maintain their dominance. These companies are actively focusing on introducing innovative ashwagandha extract products to gain a competitive edge over their rivals. Such initiatives by other key players are likely to contribute to the market growth during the forecast period.

Industry Development:

August 2019 – Arjuna Natural announced its partnership with NutriScience to launch SHODEN, a highly potential ashwagandha extract. The companies are coming together to leverage the opportunities provided by the high demand for the product and further gain a stronghold.

List of the Companies Profiled in the Global Market for Ashwagandha Extract:

Naturalin Bio-Resources Co., Ltd

Phyto Life Sciences P. Ltd

Quad Lifesciences Pvt Ltd

IDEAL NATURAL EXTRACT,

Taos Herb Company

Life Extension

Xian Sgonek Biological Technology Co., Ltd

Arjuna Natural Ltd

Others

What are the key segments in the market?

By Type

Capsule

Liquid

Powder

By Application

Sports Nutrition

Dietary Supplements

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa) With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global ashwagandha extract Market Forecast provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email:[email protected]

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Related Reports:

Dental CAD/CAM Market

Dental CAD/CAM Market Size

Dental CAD/CAM Market Share

Dental CAD/CAM Market Trends

Dental CAD/CAM Market Growth

Dental CAD/CAM Market Analysis

Dental CAD/CAM Market Business Opportunities

Dental CAD/CAM Market Key Players

Dental CAD/CAM Market Demand

Dental CAD/CAM Market Competitive Landscape

Dental CAD/CAM Market Segments

Dental CAD/CAM Market Overview

Dental CAD/CAM Industry