Dental Impression Tray Market to Grow Exponentially in Europe Stoked by Presence of Prominent Players in the Region: Fortune Business Insights™

Dental Impression Tray Market | 2021 Size, Growth, Share, Cap, Regional Analysis With Global Industry Forecast To 2027, The global “dental impression tray“ market size is set to showcase compounding growth owing to the rising prevalence of edentulism, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Dental Impression Tray Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Full, Partial), By Material (Plastic, Metal), By End-User (Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.”These trays are generally used in prosthodontics and orthodontics to map an accurate impressions of the teeth. They are customized as per the required impression and the procedure to be performed.

The dental industry has taken a serious hit amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Stringent regulations regarding social distancing across nations have negatively impacted the growth of the industry. Dentists and other professionals are facing various challenges while adopting personal protective gears in order to start the practice again. These factors have adversely affected the demand for the medical equipment required in this field.

The recent coronavirus outbreak has brought major businesses to a standstill. Due to travel bans, companies in this sector are likely to take a huge hit in the coming years. Ultimately, the rapid spread of the disease has urged governments to take strict measures. The report includes the impact on Covid-19 pandemic on the global market and discusses how major companies are coping with this.

The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing.

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Casesof Tooth-related Diseases Globally to Drive Growth

The rising number of periodontal diseases, coupled with the growing prevalence of edentulism across the globe is set to favor the market fordental impression trays. For instance, according to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2019, the instances of untreated tooth decay in the U.S. were estimated to reach 26%. These numbers are expected to increase the demand for the product, which would further drive the growth of the global dental impression tray market. However, the lack of awareness regarding periodontal diseases in emerging countries is expected to hinder growth.

Regional Insights-

Growing Dental Expenditure to Help Europe Dominate

Europe is expected to dominate the global dental impression tray market in the forecast timeframe. The growing dental expenditure, presence of prominent players, and high availability of dental equipment are some of the major factors driving the growth of the market for dental impression trays in the region.

The market in North America is expected to grow significantly owing to the increasing rate of edentulism in the region. For instance, as per a research study by the American College of Prosthodontists (ACP), over 36 million peoplein the U.S. do not have any teeth, whereas nearly 120 million Americans are missing at least one tooth. These numbers are expected to strengthen the demand for dental impression trays in the region, further enhancing growth.

Highlights of the Report:

While making the report, we segmented the market on the basis of product, type, consumption, distribution channel, and region. Based on the segmentation, we made a list of companies and conducted a detailed analysis of their financial positions, product portfolios, and growth strategies. Our next step included the study of core competencies of key players and their market share to anticipate the degree of competition. The bottom-up procedure was conducted to arrive at the overall size of the market.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

To get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/dental-impression-tray-market-103335

Competitive Landscape-

Tailoring Products & Services to Help Key Players Expand their Product Portfolios

Key players operating in the global dental impression tray market are focusing on tailoring a wide range of services for practitioners. This will help them to enhance their products & services portfolios and attain strategic acquisitions. For instance, Den-Mat Holdings, LLC offers innovative products, education, and laboratory services to practitioners to help them operate effectively.

Industry Developments-

In October 2019 , PLANMECA OY announced the launch of the Planmeca Emerald S intraoral scanner. This scanner can generate the digital expressions of the teeth and other oral cavities.

, PLANMECA OY announced the launch of the Planmeca Emerald S intraoral scanner. This scanner can generate the digital expressions of the teeth and other oral cavities. In September 2019, Zhermack SpA launched Occlufast and Occlufast Color to record bite impressions. These solutions would ensure high performance and increase the efficiency of dental practices.

A List of Key Manufacturers Operating In the Global Dental Impression Tray Market Report:

Zhermack SpA

AR Instrumed Deutschland GmbH

Schweickhardt GmbH & Co. KG

Dental Tray System International

Hager &Werken GmbH & Co. KG

Power Dental USA, Inc.

SmithcarR

IvoclarVivadent Inc.

PLANMECA OY

Others

What are the key segments in the market?

By Product

Full

Partial

By Material

Plastic

Metal

By End-User

Dental Hospitals & Clinics

Dental Laboratories

Others

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa) With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global dental impression tray Market Forecast provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

