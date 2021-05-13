Market Overview :

The global eyewear market size is expected to reach USD 178.95 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. The growing prevalence of ocular diseases in developed and developing countries will spur demand for eyewear products, thus aiding the eyewear market growth, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Eyewear Market Size, 2019-2026.” The market size stood at USD 115.90 billion in 2018.

Online Shopping to Elevate Global Eyewear Industry during COVID-19

The COVID-19 occurrence has severely impacted the manufacturing and distribution of non-essential products. The demand for spectacles, sunglasses, and contact lenses reduced significantly due to the halt on production and supply of such products. Moreover, lockdown implemented by governments has further dampened the growth of the eyewear market amid corona virus. However, the shift towards online shopping among consumers will improve the scenario of the global market amid the pandemic.

Market Segments :

Based on product type, the global market is divided into spectacles, sunglasses, and contact lenses. The spectacles segment is further classified into frames and lens. Sunglasses are segmented into plano and prescription sunglasses. Contact lenses are into toric, multifocal, and sphere. The spectacles segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the rising cases of myopia and hypermetropia

Based on the distribution channel, the market is divided into retail stores, online stores, and ophthalmic clinics.

Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

What Does the Report offer?

The eyewear market report focuses and elaborates the definition, types, applications and major players in detail. Profound analysis about status, competition pattern, enterprise, advantages and disadvantages of the products, industry development trends, regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been studied and provided within the synopsis. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry has been analyzed scientifically, the feature of product circulation and sales channel is presented as well. This report is aimed at helping companies, investors and potential shareholders along with venture capitalists establish a bird’s eye view prospect of industrial development and characteristics of the market. The report also benefits its readers by providing the unrivalled data in well-organized manner.

Driving Factor :

Surging Eye-related Disorders to Drive Global Market

The increasing knowledge about ocular disorders among populations will enable the speedy expansion of the market. The growing number of individuals suffering from ocular diseases is expected to fuel demand for eyewear, thus aiding the market growth. Based on the projections given by the World Health Organization (2015), by 2020 there will be around 2.2 billion new incidences of myopia globally. In countries such as Japan, South Korea, and China, individuals are accepting colored contact lenses because of its aesthetic value. Moreover, the growing availability of sunglasses and spectacles can have a tremendous impact on the eyewear market share. Besides, the rising disposable incomes of individuals have further increased the demand for higher-value sunglasses. In addition, the rising brand consciousness among users will incite the development of the market.

Regional Insights :

Inclination towards Premium Sunglasses to Favor Market in Europe

The market size in North America stood at USD 35.60 billion in 2018 and is expected to experience a rapid growth rate during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increasing popularity of vision care products in the US. The growing inclination for premium eye care products will have an excellent impact on the global market. Moreover, the rising awareness about ocular disorders will improve the prospects of the market in the region. The inclination towards premium sunglasses and rising disposable income will contribute positively to the market growth in Europe. The increasing affordability in Germany, France, and the UK will spur opportunities for the market in the region. Also, the growing trend for spectacles and fashionable frames is expected to boost the growth of the eyewear market in Europe.

