Global Automotive Audio and Infotainment Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year 2021-2026

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Automotive Audio and Infotainment Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Automotive Audio and Infotainment market covered in Chapter 4:

JVC Kenwood

Delphi Corporation

Panasonic Automotive Systems

Clarion

Alpine Electronics

Desay SV Automotive

Blaupunkt

Harman International Industries

Mobis

Aisin Seiki

Suzhou Sonavox Electronics

Continental AG

Bose Corporation

Foryou Group

Pioneer Corporation

Garmin

Guangzhou Panyu Juda Car Audio Equipment

Coagent Enterprise

Fujitsu Ten

DENSO Corporation

Visteon Corporation

Shenzhen Baoling Electronic

Shenzhen Hangsheng Electronics

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Automotive Audio and Infotainment market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Audio System

Infotainment System

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Automotive Audio and Infotainment market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Automotive Audio and Infotainment Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Audio System

1.5.3 Infotainment System

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Automotive Audio and Infotainment Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Passenger Vehicle

1.6.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.7 Automotive Audio and Infotainment Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Automotive Audio and Infotainment Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Automotive Audio and Infotainment Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Automotive Audio and Infotainment Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Automotive Audio and Infotainment

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Automotive Audio and Infotainment

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Automotive Audio and Infotainment Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19…….….continued

