Candle Market Price Analysis, Industry Revenue, Size Overview, Growth Opportunities 2020-2028

The global candle market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Candle Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Tea Lights,Votive, Pillars, Birthday Candles, Others), By Raw Material (Beeswax, Stearin, Paraffin Wax, Rapeseed Wax and Others), By Distribution channel (Retail Stores, Shopping Malls, Online Retail) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026 “. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other candle market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of companies profiled in the report:

Better Homes and Garden

Colonial Candle

Bridgewater Candles

NEST

Slatkin and Co.

Thymes, Village Candles

Circle E Candles

Diptyque

Jo Malone

Bath & Bodyworks

Increasing Investments in Innovation and R&D Activities will Aid Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number investment in product R&D, coupled with the rising efforts in product variations has made the highest impact on the growth of the market. In December 2019, Newell Brands Home Fragrance Division announced that it will be expanding to its research and development capabilities. The company will be starting a new state-of-the-art R&D lab that is spread across 20,300 sq feet.

Regional Analysis for Candle Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Candle Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Candle Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Candle Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

