Global Automotive Shift Knob Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Automotive Shift Knob industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Automotive Shift Knob market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Automotive Shift Knob market covered in Chapter 12:

Dura

Aokai

TRD.

Dorman

Central Manufacturing

American Shifter

Mr.Gasket

Kongsberg

British Autowood

HURST

FCA US LLC

Fangxiang

ACDelco

Pilot

Changhua

Crown Automotive

TWM

Ubest

GSK Intek

Fucheng

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Automotive Shift Knob market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Manual

Automatic

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Automotive Shift Knob market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

General Car

Truck

Bus/Van

Off-Road Vehicle

Racing Car

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Automotive Shift Knob Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Automotive Shift Knob

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Automotive Shift Knob industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Automotive Shift Knob Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Automotive Shift Knob Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Automotive Shift Knob Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Automotive Shift Knob Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Automotive Shift Knob Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Automotive Shift Knob Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Automotive Shift Knob

3.3 Automotive Shift Knob Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Automotive Shift Knob

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Automotive Shift Knob

3.4 Market Distributors of Automotive Shift Knob

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Automotive Shift Knob Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Automotive Shift Knob Market, by Type

4.1 Global Automotive Shift Knob Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Automotive Shift Knob Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Automotive Shift Knob Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Automotive Shift Knob Value and Growth Rate of Manual

4.3.2 Global Automotive Shift Knob Value and Growth Rate of Automatic

4.4 Global Automotive Shift Knob Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Automotive Shift Knob Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Automotive Shift Knob Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Automotive Shift Knob Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Automotive Shift Knob Consumption and Growth Rate of General Car (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Automotive Shift Knob Consumption and Growth Rate of Truck (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Automotive Shift Knob Consumption and Growth Rate of Bus/Van (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Automotive Shift Knob Consumption and Growth Rate of Off-Road Vehicle (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Automotive Shift Knob Consumption and Growth Rate of Racing Car (2015-2020)

6 Global Automotive Shift Knob Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Automotive Shift Knob Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Automotive Shift Knob Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Automotive Shift Knob Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Automotive Shift Knob Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Automotive Shift Knob Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Automotive Shift Knob Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Shift Knob Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Automotive Shift Knob Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Automotive Shift Knob Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Automotive Shift Knob Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Automotive Shift Knob Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Automotive Shift Knob Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Automotive Shift Knob Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Automotive Shift Knob Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Automotive Shift Knob Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Automotive Shift Knob Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Automotive Shift Knob Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Automotive Shift Knob Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Automotive Shift Knob Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Automotive Shift Knob Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Automotive Shift Knob Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Automotive Shift Knob Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Automotive Shift Knob Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Automotive Shift Knob Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Automotive Shift Knob Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Automotive Shift Knob Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Shift Knob Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Shift Knob Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Shift Knob Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Automotive Shift Knob Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Automotive Shift Knob Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Automotive Shift Knob Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Automotive Shift Knob Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Automotive Shift Knob Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Automotive Shift Knob Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Automotive Shift Knob Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Shift Knob Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Shift Knob Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Shift Knob Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Automotive Shift Knob Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Automotive Shift Knob Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Automotive Shift Knob Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Automotive Shift Knob Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Automotive Shift Knob Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Automotive Shift Knob Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Automotive Shift Knob Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Automotive Shift Knob Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Automotive Shift Knob Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Automotive Shift Knob Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Automotive Shift Knob Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Automotive Shift Knob Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Automotive Shift Knob Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Dura

12.1.1 Dura Basic Information

12.1.2 Automotive Shift Knob Product Introduction

12.1.3 Dura Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 Aokai

12.2.1 Aokai Basic Information

12.2.2 Automotive Shift Knob Product Introduction

12.2.3 Aokai Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 TRD.

12.3.1 TRD. Basic Information

12.3.2 Automotive Shift Knob Product Introduction

12.3.3 TRD. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 Dorman

12.4.1 Dorman Basic Information

12.4.2 Automotive Shift Knob Product Introduction

12.4.3 Dorman Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 Central Manufacturing

12.5.1 Central Manufacturing Basic Information

12.5.2 Automotive Shift Knob Product Introduction

12.5.3 Central Manufacturing Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 American Shifter

12.6.1 American Shifter Basic Information

12.6.2 Automotive Shift Knob Product Introduction

12.6.3 American Shifter Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 Mr.Gasket

12.7.1 Mr.Gasket Basic Information

12.7.2 Automotive Shift Knob Product Introduction

12.7.3 Mr.Gasket Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 Kongsberg

12.8.1 Kongsberg Basic Information

12.8.2 Automotive Shift Knob Product Introduction

12.8.3 Kongsberg Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.9 British Autowood

12.9.1 British Autowood Basic Information

12.9.2 Automotive Shift Knob Product Introduction

12.9.3 British Autowood Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.10 HURST

12.10.1 HURST Basic Information

12.10.2 Automotive Shift Knob Product Introduction

12.10.3 HURST Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.11 FCA US LLC

12.11.1 FCA US LLC Basic Information

12.11.2 Automotive Shift Knob Product Introduction

12.11.3 FCA US LLC Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.12 Fangxiang

12.12.1 Fangxiang Basic Information

12.12.2 Automotive Shift Knob Product Introduction

12.12.3 Fangxiang Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.13 ACDelco

12.13.1 ACDelco Basic Information

12.13.2 Automotive Shift Knob Product Introduction

12.13.3 ACDelco Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.14 Pilot

12.14.1 Pilot Basic Information

12.14.2 Automotive Shift Knob Product Introduction

12.14.3 Pilot Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.15 Changhua

12.15.1 Changhua Basic Information

12.15.2 Automotive Shift Knob Product Introduction

12.15.3 Changhua Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.16 Crown Automotive

12.16.1 Crown Automotive Basic Information

12.16.2 Automotive Shift Knob Product Introduction

12.16.3 Crown Automotive Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.17 TWM

12.17.1 TWM Basic Information

12.17.2 Automotive Shift Knob Product Introduction

12.17.3 TWM Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.18 Ubest

12.18.1 Ubest Basic Information

12.18.2 Automotive Shift Knob Product Introduction

12.18.3 Ubest Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.19 GSK Intek

12.19.1 GSK Intek Basic Information

12.19.2 Automotive Shift Knob Product Introduction

12.19.3 GSK Intek Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.20 Fucheng

12.20.1 Fucheng Basic Information

12.20.2 Automotive Shift Knob Product Introduction

12.20.3 Fucheng Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

13 Industry Outlook

13.1 Market Driver Analysis

13.1.2 Market Restraints Analysis

13.1.3 Market Trends Analysis

13.2 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

13.3 News of Product Release

14 Global Automotive Shift Knob Market Forecast

14.1 Global Automotive Shift Knob Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Type (20

..…continued.

