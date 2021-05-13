Titanium Dioxide Market Price Analysis, Industry Revenue, Size Overview, Growth Opportunities 2020-2028

The global titanium dioxide market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis By Grade (Rutile, Anatase), By End-use industry (Paints & coatings, Plastic, Pulp & Paper, Cosmetics, Others) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other titanium dioxide market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of the Companies Operating in the Market:

Tronox Lomon billions

Cinkarna Celje

Chemours

Venator Materials PLC

KRONOS

Evonik Industries

DOGOIDE Group

GROUP DF

The Kerala Minerals & Metals Ltd.

Argex Titanium Inc.

Among others

Aleddra Launching New De-odorization LED Lamp to Strengthen Demand

In March 2020, Aleddra announced the launch of its patented product, a de-odorization lamp that is designed to purify the air by eliminating bacteria and viruses, along with removing bad odors. The lamp includes a fan that draws bad odor and allows it to pass through a ceramic pre-filter which is coated with titanium dioxide, a photocatalyst material. The photocatalyst material further creates a hyperactive oxidation layer that decomposes the bacteria and viruses into carbon dioxide and water, while purifying the air.

Regional Analysis for Titanium Dioxide Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Titanium Dioxide Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Titanium Dioxide Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Titanium Dioxide Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

