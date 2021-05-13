Global Automotive Electric Bus Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Automotive Electric Bus industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Automotive Electric Bus market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Automotive Electric Bus market covered in Chapter 12:

Daimler

Anhui Ankai Automobile

New Flyer Industries

Wright Group

Shandong Yi Xing Electric Automobile

BYD

Nanjing Jiayuan EV

Iveco

Zhengzhou Yutong

Volvo

Proterra Inc.

Ryobi Bus

Scannia

Zhongtong Bus

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Automotive Electric Bus market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Electric bus

Electric truck

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Automotive Electric Bus market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Electric transit operations

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Automotive Electric Bus Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Automotive Electric Bus

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Automotive Electric Bus industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Automotive Electric Bus Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Automotive Electric Bus Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Automotive Electric Bus Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Automotive Electric Bus Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Automotive Electric Bus Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Automotive Electric Bus Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Automotive Electric Bus

3.3 Automotive Electric Bus Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Automotive Electric Bus

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Automotive Electric Bus

3.4 Market Distributors of Automotive Electric Bus

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Automotive Electric Bus Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Automotive Electric Bus Market, by Type

4.1 Global Automotive Electric Bus Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Automotive Electric Bus Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Automotive Electric Bus Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Automotive Electric Bus Value and Growth Rate of Electric bus

4.3.2 Global Automotive Electric Bus Value and Growth Rate of Electric truck

4.3.3 Global Automotive Electric Bus Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Automotive Electric Bus Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Automotive Electric Bus Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Automotive Electric Bus Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Automotive Electric Bus Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Automotive Electric Bus Consumption and Growth Rate of Electric transit operations (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Automotive Electric Bus Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Automotive Electric Bus Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Automotive Electric Bus Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Automotive Electric Bus Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Automotive Electric Bus Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Automotive Electric Bus Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Automotive Electric Bus Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Automotive Electric Bus Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Electric Bus Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Automotive Electric Bus Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Automotive Electric Bus Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Automotive Electric Bus Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Automotive Electric Bus Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Automotive Electric Bus Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Automotive Electric Bus Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Automotive Electric Bus Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Automotive Electric Bus Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Automotive Electric Bus Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

..…continued.

