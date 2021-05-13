Global Automotive Seating Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Automotive Seating Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Automotive Seating market covered in Chapter 4:

Faurecia

Camaco-Amvian

TS Tech Co. Ltd

Magna International Inc

TM Automotive Seating Systems Private Limited

Johnson Controls

Tata Autocomp Systems Limited

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

Lear Corporation

IFB Automotive

Aktis Engineering Solutions

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Automotive Seating market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Genuine Leather

Synthetic Leather

Fabric

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Automotive Seating market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Automotive Seating Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Genuine Leather

1.5.3 Synthetic Leather

1.5.4 Fabric

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Automotive Seating Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Passenger Cars

1.6.3 Commercial Vehicles

1.7 Automotive Seating Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Automotive Seating Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Automotive Seating Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Automotive Seating Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Automotive Seating

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Automotive Seating

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Automotive Seating Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Faurecia

4.1.1 Faurecia Basic Information

4.1.2 Automotive Seating Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Faurecia Automotive Seating Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Faurecia Business Overview

4.2 Camaco-Amvian

4.2.1 Camaco-Amvian Basic Information

4.2.2 Automotive Seating Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Camaco-Amvian Automotive Seating Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Camaco-Amvian Business Overview

4.3 TS Tech Co. Ltd

4.3.1 TS Tech Co. Ltd Basic Information

4.3.2 Automotive Seating Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 TS Tech Co. Ltd Automotive Seating Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 TS Tech Co. Ltd Business Overview

4.4 Magna International Inc

4.4.1 Magna International Inc Basic Information

4.4.2 Automotive Seating Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Magna International Inc Automotive Seating Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Magna International Inc Business Overview

4.5 TM Automotive Seating Systems Private Limited

4.5.1 TM Automotive Seating Systems Private Limited Basic Information

4.5.2 Automotive Seating Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 TM Automotive Seating Systems Private Limited Automotive Seating Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 TM Automotive Seating Systems Private Limited Business Overview

4.6 Johnson Controls

4.6.1 Johnson Controls Basic Information

4.6.2 Automotive Seating Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Johnson Controls Automotive Seating Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Johnson Controls Business Overview

4.7 Tata Autocomp Systems Limited

4.7.1 Tata Autocomp Systems Limited Basic Information

4.7.2 Automotive Seating Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Tata Autocomp Systems Limited Automotive Seating Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Tata Autocomp Systems Limited Business Overview

4.8 Toyota Boshoku Corporation

4.8.1 Toyota Boshoku Corporation Basic Information

4.8.2 Automotive Seating Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Toyota Boshoku Corporation Automotive Seating Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Toyota Boshoku Corporation Business Overview

4.9 Lear Corporation

4.9.1 Lear Corporation Basic Information

4.9.2 Automotive Seating Product Profiles, A

..…continued.

