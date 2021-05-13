Global Electric Car Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Electric Car industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Electric Car market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Electric Car market covered in Chapter 12:

Zenith Motors

Navistar International Corporation

AB Volvo

Dongfeng Motor Corporation

Daimler (Mitsubishi Fuso)

Foton Motor Inc.

Hino Motors

Renault Trucks

FAW Group Co.,

PACCAR Inc.

BYD Auto Co., Ltd.

Smith Electric Vehicles

Isuzu

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Electric Car market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Hybrid Electric Car

Fully Electric Car

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Electric Car market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Transit Bus

Commercial Truck

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Electric Car Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Electric Car

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Electric Car industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Electric Car Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Electric Car Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Electric Car Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Electric Car Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Electric Car Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Electric Car Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Electric Car

3.3 Electric Car Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Electric Car

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Electric Car

3.4 Market Distributors of Electric Car

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Electric Car Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Electric Car Market, by Type

4.1 Global Electric Car Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Electric Car Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Electric Car Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Electric Car Value and Growth Rate of Hybrid Electric Car

4.3.2 Global Electric Car Value and Growth Rate of Fully Electric Car

4.4 Global Electric Car Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Electric Car Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Electric Car Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Electric Car Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Electric Car Consumption and Growth Rate of Transit Bus (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Electric Car Consumption and Growth Rate of Commercial Truck (2015-2020)

6 Global Electric Car Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Electric Car Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Electric Car Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Electric Car Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Electric Car Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Electric Car Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Electric Car Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Electric Car Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Electric Car Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Electric Car Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Electric Car Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Electric Car Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Electric Car Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Electric Car Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Electric Car Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Electric Car Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Electric Car Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Electric Car Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Electric Car Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Electric Car Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Electric Car Sales and Growth Rate (2015-

..…continued.

