Global Automotive Electronic Control Units Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Automotive Electronic Control Units Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Automotive Electronic Control Units market covered in Chapter 4:

Continental AG

Takata Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

General Motors Company

Hitachi Automotive

Denso Corporation

ZF TRW Automotive

Delphi Automotive

Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

Autoliv Inc.

Lear Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric

Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Automotive Electronic Control Units market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Engine Control Module

Transmission Control Module

Powertrain Control Module

Airbag Control Module

Body Control Module

Electronic Braking Control Module

Steering Control Module

Climate Control Module

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Automotive Electronic Control Units market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Automotive Electronic Control Units Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Engine Control Module

1.5.3 Transmission Control Module

1.5.4 Powertrain Control Module

1.5.5 Airbag Control Module

1.5.6 Body Control Module

1.5.7 Electronic Braking Control Module

1.5.8 Steering Control Module

1.5.9 Climate Control Module

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Automotive Electronic Control Units Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Passenger Vehicles

1.6.3 Commercial Vehicles

1.7 Automotive Electronic Control Units Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Automotive Electronic Control Units Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Automotive Electronic Control Units Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Automotive Electronic Control Units Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Automotive Electronic Control Units

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Automotive Electronic Control Units

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Automotive Electronic Control Units Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Continental AG

4.1.1 Continental AG Basic Information

4.1.2 Automotive Electronic Control Units Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Continental AG Automotive Electronic Control Units Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Continental AG Business Overview

4.2 Takata Corporation

4.2.1 Takata Corporation Basic Information

4.2.2 Automotive Electronic Control Units Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Takata Corporation Automotive Electronic Control Units Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Takata Corporation Business Overview

4.3 Robert Bosch GmbH

4.3.1 Robert Bosch GmbH Basic Information

4.3.2 Automotive Electronic Control Units Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Robert Bosch GmbH Automotive Electronic Control Units Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Robert Bosch GmbH Business Overview

4.4 General Motors Company

4.4.1 General Motors Company Basic Information

4.4.2 Automotive Electronic Control Units Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 General Motors Company Automotive Electronic Control Units Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 General Motors Company Business Overview

4.5 Hitachi Automotive

4.5.1 Hitachi Automotive Basic Information

4.5.2 Automotive Electronic Control Units Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Hitachi Automotive Automotive Electronic Control Units Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Hitachi Automotive Business Overview

4.6 Denso Corporation

4.6.1 Denso Corporation Basic Information

4.6.2 Automotive Electronic Control Units Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Denso Corporation Automotive Electronic Control Units Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Denso Corporation Business Overview

4.7 ZF TRW Automotive

4.7.1 ZF TRW Automotive Basic Information

4.7.2 Automotive Electronic Control Units Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 ZF TRW Automotive Automotive Electronic Control Units Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 ZF TRW Automotive Business Overview

4.8 Delphi Automotive

4.8.1 Delphi Automotive Basic Information

4.8.2 Automotive Electronic Control Units Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Delphi Automotive Automotive Electronic Control Units Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Delphi Automotive Business Overview

4.9 Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

4.9.1 Magneti Marelli S.p.A. Basic Information

4.9.2 Automotive Electronic Control Units Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Magneti Marelli S.p.A. Automotive Electronic Control Units Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Magneti Marelli S.p.A. Business Overview

4.10 Autoliv Inc.

4.10.1 Autoliv Inc. Basic Information

4.10.2 Automotive Electronic Control Units Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Autoliv Inc. Automotive Electronic Control Units Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Autoliv Inc. Business Overview

4.11 Lear Corporation

4.11.1 Lear Corporation Basic Information

4.11.2 Automotive Electronic Control Units Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Lear Corporation Automotive Electronic Control Units Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Lear Corporation Business Overview

4.12 Mitsubishi Electric

4.12.1 Mitsubishi Electric Basic Information

4.12.2 Automotive Electronic Control Units Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Mitsubishi Electric Automotive Electronic Control Units Market Performance (

..…continued.

