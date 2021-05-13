Global Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Vehicle Anti-Theft System Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Vehicle Anti-Theft System market covered in Chapter 4:

Delphi Automotive

VOXX International

TOKAI RIKA CO., LTD.

Continental AG

ZF TRW Automotive Holdings Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Johnson Electric

Lear Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

U-Shin Ltd

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Vehicle Anti-Theft System market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Central Locking

Biometric Capture Device

Remote Keyless Entry

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Vehicle Anti-Theft System market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Central Locking

1.5.3 Biometric Capture Device

1.5.4 Remote Keyless Entry

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Passenger Car

1.6.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.7 Vehicle Anti-Theft System Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Vehicle Anti-Theft System Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Vehicle Anti-Theft System Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Vehicle Anti-Theft System

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Vehicle Anti-Theft System

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Vehicle Anti-Theft System Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Delphi Automotive

4.1.1 Delphi Automotive Basic Information

4.1.2 Vehicle Anti-Theft System Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Delphi Automotive Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Delphi Automotive Business Overview

4.2 VOXX International

4.2.1 VOXX International Basic Information

4.2.2 Vehicle Anti-Theft System Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 VOXX International Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 VOXX International Business Overview

4.3 TOKAI RIKA CO., LTD.

4.3.1 TOKAI RIKA CO., LTD. Basic Information

4.3.2 Vehicle Anti-Theft System Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 TOKAI RIKA CO., LTD. Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 TOKAI RIKA CO., LTD. Business Overview

..…continued.

