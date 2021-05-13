Global Automotive Exterior Trim Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Automotive Exterior Trim Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Automotive Exterior Trim market covered in Chapter 4:

YFPO

Plastic Omnium

Guizhou Guihang

Zhejiang Xiantong

MINTH Group

SaarGummi

Dura Automotive

Nishikawa Rubber

CIE Automotive

Toyoda Gosei

Kinugawa

Cooper Standard

Hutchinson

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Automotive Exterior Trim market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Plastic Trim

Metal Trim

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Automotive Exterior Trim market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Automotive Exterior Trim Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Plastic Trim

1.5.3 Metal Trim

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Automotive Exterior Trim Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Passenger Vehicle

1.6.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.7 Automotive Exterior Trim Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Automotive Exterior Trim Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Automotive Exterior Trim Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Automotive Exterior Trim Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Automotive Exterior Trim

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Automotive Exterior Trim

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Automotive Exterior Trim Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 YFPO

4.1.1 YFPO Basic Information

4.1.2 Automotive Exterior Trim Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 YFPO Automotive Exterior Trim Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 YFPO Business Overview

4.2 Plastic Omnium

4.2.1 Plastic Omnium Basic Information

4.2.2 Automotive Exterior Trim Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Plastic Omnium Automotive Exterior Trim Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Plastic Omnium Business Overview

4.3 Guizhou Guihang

4.3.1 Guizhou Guihang Basic Information

4.3.2 Automotive Exterior Trim Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Guizhou Guihang Automotive Exterior Trim Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Guizhou Guihang Business Overview

4.4 Zhejiang Xiantong

4.4.1 Zhejiang Xiantong Basic Information

4.4.2 Automotive Exterior Trim Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Zhejiang Xiantong Automotive Exterior Trim Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Zhejiang Xiantong Business Overview

4.5 MINTH Group

4.5.1 MINTH Group Basic Information

4.5.2 Automotive Exterior Trim Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 MINTH Group Automotive Exterior Trim Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 MINTH Group Business Overview

4.6 SaarGummi

4.6.1 SaarGummi Basic Information

4.6.2 Automotive Exterior Trim Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 SaarGummi Automotive Exterior Trim Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 SaarGummi Business Overview

4.7 Dura Automotive

4.7.1 Dura Automotive Basic Information

4.7.2 Automotive Exterior Trim Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Dura Automotive Automotive Exterior Trim Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Dura Automotive Business Overview

4.8 Nishikawa Rubber

4.8.1 Nishikawa Rubber Basic Information

4.8.2 Automotive Exterior Trim Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Nishikawa Rubber Automotive Exterior Trim Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Nishikawa Rubber Business Overview

4.9 CIE Automotive

4.9.1 CIE Automotive Basic Information

4.9.2 Automotive Exterior Trim Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 CIE Automotive Automotive Exterior Trim Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 CIE Automotive Business Overview

4.10 Toyoda Gosei

4.10.1 Toyoda Gosei Basic Information

4.10.2 Automotive Exterior Trim Product Profiles, Application and Specification

..…continued.

