Global  LNG Bunkering Industry Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends for year 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.
n COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the LNG Bunkering industry.
Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.
In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.
The LNG Bunkering market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:
Key players in the global LNG Bunkering market covered in Chapter 12:
Korea Gas Corporation
Gazpromneft Marine Bunker LLC
Crowley Maritime Corporation
Royal Dutch Shell Plc.
Bomin Linde LNG GmbH & Co KG
Eagle LNG Partners
Fjord Line
Harvey Gulf International Marine LLC
Skangas
Polskie LNG
ENGIE
ENN Energy
Prima LNG
In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the LNG Bunkering market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Portable Tanks
Ship-to-Ship
Port-to-Ship
Truck-to-Ship
In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the LNG Bunkering market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Tankers
Container Ships
Bulk & General Cargo Vessels
Ferries & Offshore Support Vessels
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:
North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2025
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 LNG Bunkering Introduction and Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Overview of LNG Bunkering
1.3 Scope of The Study
1.3.1 Key Market Segments
1.3.2 Players Covered
1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the LNG Bunkering industry
1.4 Methodology of The Study
1.5 Research Data Source
….. continued
