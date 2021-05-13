Global Adult Bicycle Helmets Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Adult Bicycle Helmets Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Adult Bicycle Helmets market covered in Chapter 4:

CASCO International GmbH

Fox Racing

Catlike

MET SPA

Aurora Sports Limited

Giro

Kask Sport

Dashel Helmets Limited

Prowell Helmets UK

Bell Sports (Vista Outdoor)

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Adult Bicycle Helmets market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Recreational Bike Helmets

Road Bike Helmets

Mountain Bike Helmets

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Adult Bicycle Helmets market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Specialty Stores

Department Stores

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Online

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Adult Bicycle Helmets Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Recreational Bike Helmets

1.5.3 Road Bike Helmets

1.5.4 Mountain Bike Helmets

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Adult Bicycle Helmets Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Specialty Stores

1.6.3 Department Stores

1.6.4 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

1.6.5 Online

1.6.6 Others

1.7 Adult Bicycle Helmets Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Adult Bicycle Helmets Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Adult Bicycle Helmets Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Adult Bicycle Helmets Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Adult Bicycle Helmets

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Adult Bicycle Helmets

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Adult Bicycle Helmets Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 CASCO International GmbH

4.1.1 CASCO International GmbH Basic Information

4.1.2 Adult Bicycle Helmets Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 CASCO International GmbH Adult Bicycle Helmets Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 CASCO International GmbH Business Overview

4.2 Fox Racing

4.2.1 Fox Racing Basic Information

4.2.2 Adult Bicycle Helmets Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Fox Racing Adult Bicycle Helmets Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Fox Racing Business Overview

4.3 Catlike

4.3.1 Catlike Basic Information

4.3.2 Adult Bicycle Helmets Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Catlike Adult Bicycle Helmets Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Catlike Business Overview

4.4 MET SPA

4.4.1 MET SPA Basic Information

4.4.2 Adult Bicycle Helmets Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 MET SPA Adult Bicycle Helmets Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 MET SPA Business Overview

4.5 Aurora Sports Limited

4.5.1 Aurora Sports Limited Basic Information

4.5.2 Adult Bicycle Helmets Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Aurora Sports Limited Adult Bicycle Helmets Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Aurora Sports Limited Business Overview

4.6 Giro

4.6.1 Giro Basic Information

4.6.2 Adult Bicycle Helmets Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Giro Adult Bicycle Helmets Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Giro Business Overview

4.7 Kask Sport

4.7.1 Kask Sport Basic Information

4.7.2 Adult Bicycle Helmets Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Kask Sport Adult Bicycle Helmets Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Kask Sport Business Overview

4.8 Dashel Helmets Limited

4.8.1 Dashel Helmets Limited Basic Information

4.8.2 Adult Bicycle Helmets Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Dashel Helmets Limited Adult Bicycle Helmets Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Dashel Helmets Limited Business Overview

4.9 Prowell Helmets UK

4.9.1 Prowell Helmets UK Basic Information

4.9.2 Adult Bicycle Helmets Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Prowell Helmets UK Adult Bicycle Helmets Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Prowell Helmets UK Business Overview

4.10 Bell Sports (Vista Outdoor)

..…continued.

