Global Automotive Tyre Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Automotive Tyre Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Automotive Tyre market covered in Chapter 4:
Nokian Tyres
Cooper Tire
GoodYear
TOYO Tyre
AEOLUS TYRE
Triangle group
Michelin
Pirelli
Hankook
Apollo Tyres
Double Coin
Yokohama
Zhongce Rubber
KUMHO TIRES
Xingyuan
Giti
Cheng Shin Rubber (Maxxis)
Continental
MRF
Linglong Tyre
Nexen Tire
Sumitomo
Bridgestone
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Automotive Tyre market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Winter Tyre
Summer Tyre
All Season Tyre
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Automotive Tyre market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Commercial Auto
Passenger Auto
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Automotive Tyre Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Winter Tyre
1.5.3 Summer Tyre
1.5.4 All Season Tyre
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Automotive Tyre Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Commercial Auto
1.6.3 Passenger Auto
1.6.4 Others
1.7 Automotive Tyre Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Automotive Tyre Industry Development
2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Automotive Tyre Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Automotive Tyre Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Automotive Tyre
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Automotive Tyre
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Automotive Tyre Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 Nokian Tyres
4.1.1 Nokian Tyres Basic Information
4.1.2 Automotive Tyre Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 Nokian Tyres Automotive Tyre Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 Nokian Tyres Business Overview
4.2 Cooper Tire
4.2.1 Cooper Tire Basic Information
4.2.2 Automotive Tyre Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 Cooper Tire Automotive Tyre Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 Cooper Tire Business Overview
4.3 GoodYear
4.3.1 GoodYear Basic Information
4.3.2 Automotive Tyre Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.3.3 GoodYear Automotive Tyre Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.3.4 GoodYear Business Overview
4.4 TOYO Tyre
4.4.1 TOYO Tyre Basic Information
4.4.2 Automotive Tyre Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.4.3 TOYO Tyre Automotive Tyre Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.4.4 TOYO Tyre Business Overview
4.5 AEOLUS TYRE
4.5.1 AEOLUS TYRE Basic Information
4.5.2 Automotive Tyre Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.5.3 AEOLUS TYRE Automotive Tyre Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.5.4 AEOLUS TYRE Business Overview
4.6 Triangle group
4.6.1 Triangle group Basic Information
4.6.2 Automotive Tyre Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.6.3 Triangle group Automotive Tyre Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.6.4 Triangle group Business Overview
4.7 Michelin
4.7.1 Michelin Basic Information
4.7.2 Automotive Tyre Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.7.3 Michelin Automotive Tyre Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.7.4 Michelin Business Overview
4.8 Pirelli
4.8.1 Pirelli Basic Information
4.8.2 Automotive Tyre Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.8.3 Pirelli Automotive Tyre Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.8.4 Pirelli Business Overview
4.9 Hankook
4.9.1 Hankook Basic Information
4.9.2 Automotive Tyre Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.9.3 Hankook Automotive Tyre Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.9.4 Hankook Business Overview
4.10 Apollo Tyres
4.10.1 Apollo Tyres Basic Information
4.10.2 Automotive Tyre Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.10.3 Apollo Tyres Automotive Tyre Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.10.4 Apollo Tyres Business Overview
4.11 Double Coin
4.11.1 Double Coin Basic Information
4.11.2 Automotive Tyre Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.11.3 Double Coin Automotive Tyre Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.11.4 Double Coin Business Overview
4.12 Yokohama
4.12.1 Yokohama Basic Information
4.12.2 Automotive Tyre Product Profiles, Application and Specification
..…continued.
