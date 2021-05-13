Global Automotive Tyre Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Automotive Tyre Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Automotive Tyre market covered in Chapter 4:

Nokian Tyres

Cooper Tire

GoodYear

TOYO Tyre

AEOLUS TYRE

Triangle group

Michelin

Pirelli

Hankook

Apollo Tyres

Double Coin

Yokohama

Zhongce Rubber

KUMHO TIRES

Xingyuan

Giti

Cheng Shin Rubber (Maxxis)

Continental

MRF

Linglong Tyre

Nexen Tire

Sumitomo

Bridgestone

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Automotive Tyre market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Winter Tyre

Summer Tyre

All Season Tyre

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Automotive Tyre market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Commercial Auto

Passenger Auto

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

