Global Automotive 48V System Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Automotive 48V System Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Automotive 48V System market covered in Chapter 4:

Toyota Motor

Ford

General Motors

Hitachi Automotive Systems

Chrysler

NISSAN

AVL List GmbH

Continental

FIAT

Bosch

MAZDA

Schaeffler

Mercedes-Benz

Valeo

Hyundai Motor

BMW

Subaru

Honda

Mitsubishi Motors

Delphi Automotive

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Automotive 48V System market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Mild-hybrid Vehicles

Low-power BEVs

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Automotive 48V System market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Entry-level vehicles

Mid-premium vehicles

Luxury vehicles

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Automotive 48V System Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Mild-hybrid Vehicles

1.5.3 Low-power BEVs

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Automotive 48V System Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Entry-level vehicles

1.6.3 Mid-premium vehicles

1.6.4 Luxury vehicles

1.7 Automotive 48V System Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Automotive 48V System Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Automotive 48V System Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Automotive 48V System Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Automotive 48V System

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Automotive 48V System

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Automotive 48V System Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Toyota Motor

4.1.1 Toyota Motor Basic Information

4.1.2 Automotive 48V System Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Toyota Motor Automotive 48V System Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Toyota Motor Business Overview

4.2 Ford

4.2.1 Ford Basic Information

4.2.2 Automotive 48V System Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Ford Automotive 48V System Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Ford Business Overview

4.3 General Motors

4.3.1 General Motors Basic Information

4.3.2 Automotive 48V System Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 General Motors Automotive 48V System Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 General Motors Business Overview

4.4 Hitachi Automotive Systems

4.4.1 Hitachi Automotive Systems Basic Information

4.4.2 Automotive 48V System Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Hitachi Automotive Systems Automotive 48V System Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Hitachi Automotive Systems Business Overview

4.5 Chrysler

4.5.1 Chrysler Basic Information

4.5.2 Automotive 48V System Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Chrysler Automotive 48V System Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Chrysler Business Overview

4.6 NISSAN

4.6.1 NISSAN Basic Information

4.6.2 Automotive 48V System Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 NISSAN Automotive 48V System Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 NISSAN Business Overview

4.7 AVL List GmbH

4.7.1 AVL List GmbH Basic Information

4.7.2 Automotive 48V System Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 AVL List GmbH Automotive 48V System Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 AVL List GmbH Business Overview

4.8 Continental

4.8.1 Continental Basic Information

4.8.2 Automotive 48V System Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Continental Automotive 48V System Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Continental Business Overview

4.9 FIAT

4.9.1 FIAT Basic Information

4.9.2 Automotive 48V System Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 FIAT Automotive 48V System Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 FIAT Business Overview

4.10 Bosch

4.10.1 Bosch Basic Information

4.10.2 Automotive 48V System Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Bosch Automotive 48V System Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Bosch Business Overview

4.11 MAZDA

4.11.1 MAZDA Basic Information

4.11.2 Automotive 48V System Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 MAZDA Automotive 48V System Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 MAZDA Business Overview

4.12 Schaeffler

4.12.1 Schaeffler Basic Information

4.12.2 Automotive 48V System Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Schaeffler Automotive 48V System Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Schaeffler Business Overview

4.13 Mercedes-Benz

4.13.1 Mercedes-Benz Basic Information

4.13.2 Automotive 48V System Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Mercedes-Benz Automotive 48V System Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Mercedes-Benz Business Overview

4.14 Valeo

4.14.1 Valeo Basic Information

4.14.2 Automotive 48V System Product Profiles, App

..…continued.

