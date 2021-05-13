Global Vehicle Fuel Tank Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Vehicle Fuel Tank Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Vehicle Fuel Tank market covered in Chapter 4:

The Plastic Omnium Group

Martinrea

YAPP

TI Automotive

Unipres Corporation

FTS

Tokyo Radiator

Yachiyo

Magna International

Donghee

Hwashin

Futaba

Yangzhou Changyun

Chengdu Lingchuan

Jiangsu Suguang

SKH Metal

Kautex

Wanxiang Tongda

AAPICO

Sakamoto

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Vehicle Fuel Tank market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Metal Fuel Tank

Plastic Fuel Tank

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Vehicle Fuel Tank market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Vehicle Fuel Tank Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Metal Fuel Tank

1.5.3 Plastic Fuel Tank

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Vehicle Fuel Tank Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Commercial Vehicle

1.6.3 Passenger Vehicle

1.7 Vehicle Fuel Tank Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Vehicle Fuel Tank Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Vehicle Fuel Tank Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Vehicle Fuel Tank Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Vehicle Fuel Tank

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Vehicle Fuel Tank

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Vehicle Fuel Tank Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 The Plastic Omnium Group

4.1.1 The Plastic Omnium Group Basic Information

4.1.2 Vehicle Fuel Tank Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 The Plastic Omnium Group Vehicle Fuel Tank Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 The Plastic Omnium Group Business Overview

4.2 Martinrea

4.2.1 Martinrea Basic Information

4.2.2 Vehicle Fuel Tank Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Martinrea Vehicle Fuel Tank Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Martinrea Business Overview

4.3 YAPP

4.3.1 YAPP Basic Information

4.3.2 Vehicle Fuel Tank Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 YAPP Vehicle Fuel Tank Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 YAPP Business Overview

4.4 TI Automotive

4.4.1 TI Automotive Basic Information

4.4.2 Vehicle Fuel Tank Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 TI Automotive Vehicle Fuel Tank Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 TI Automotive Business Overview

4.5 Unipres Corporation

4.5.1 Unipres Corporation Basic Information

4.5.2 Vehicle Fuel Tank Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Unipres Corporation Vehicle Fuel Tank Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Unipres Corporation Business Overview

4.6 FTS

4.6.1 FTS Basic Information

4.6.2 Vehicle Fuel Tank Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 FTS Vehicle Fuel Tank Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 FTS Business Overview

4.7 Tokyo Radiator

4.7.1 Tokyo Radiator Basic Information

4.7.2 Vehicle Fuel Tank Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Tokyo Radiator Vehicle Fuel Tank Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Tokyo Radiator Business Overview

4.8 Yachiyo

4.8.1 Yachiyo Basic Information

4.8.2 Vehicle Fuel Tank Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Yachiyo Vehicle Fuel Tank Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Yachiyo Business Overview

4.9 Magna International

4.9.1 Magna International Basic Information

4.9.2 Vehicle Fuel Tank Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Magna International Vehicle Fuel Tank Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Magna International Business Overview

4.10 Donghee

4.10.1 Donghee Basic Information

4.10.2 Vehicle Fuel Tank Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Donghee Vehicle Fuel Tank Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Donghee Business Overview

4.11 Hwashin

4.11.1 Hwashin Basic Information

4.11.2 Vehicle Fuel Tank Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Hwashin Vehicle Fuel Tank Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Hwashin Business Overview

..…continued.

