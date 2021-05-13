Global Auto Powertrain Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.
In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Auto Powertrain industry.
Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.
In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.
The Auto Powertrain market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:
Key players in the global Auto Powertrain market covered in Chapter 12:
Hyundai Motor
Ford
Toyota
FCA
BMW
Nissan
General Motors
Honda
In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Auto Powertrain market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Gasoline Powertrain System
Diesel Powertrain System
Hybrid Powertrain System
Flex Fuel Powertrain System
In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Auto Powertrain market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Passenger Car
Commercial Vehicle
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:
North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2025
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
1 Auto Powertrain Introduction and Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Overview of Auto Powertrain
1.3 Scope of The Study
1.3.1 Key Market Segments
1.3.2 Players Covered
1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Auto Powertrain industry
1.4 Methodology of The Study
1.5 Research Data Source
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Auto Powertrain Market Size, 2015 – 2020
2.1.2 Global Auto Powertrain Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020
2.1.3 Global Auto Powertrain Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020
2.1.4 Global Auto Powertrain Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025
2.2 Business Environment Analysis
2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview
2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Auto Powertrain Industry Development
3 Industry Chain Analysis
3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Auto Powertrain Analysis
3.2 Major Players of Auto Powertrain
3.3 Auto Powertrain Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.3.1 Production Process Analysis
3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Auto Powertrain
3.3.3 Labor Cost of Auto Powertrain
3.4 Market Distributors of Auto Powertrain
3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Auto Powertrain Analysis
3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain
3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time
3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally
4 Global Auto Powertrain Market, by Type
4.1 Global Auto Powertrain Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Auto Powertrain Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.3 Global Auto Powertrain Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
4.3.1 Global Auto Powertrain Value and Growth Rate of Gasoline Powertrain System
4.3.2 Global Auto Powertrain Value and Growth Rate of Diesel Powertrain System
4.3.3 Global Auto Powertrain Value and Growth Rate of Hybrid Powertrain System
4.3.4 Global Auto Powertrain Value and Growth Rate of Flex Fuel Powertrain System
4.4 Global Auto Powertrain Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)
5 Auto Powertrain Market, by Application
5.1 Downstream Market Overview
5.2 Global Auto Powertrain Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.3 Global Auto Powertrain Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
5.3.1 Global Auto Powertrain Consumption and Growth Rate of Passenger Car (2015-2020)
5.3.2 Global Auto Powertrain Consumption and Growth Rate of Commercial Vehicle (2015-2020)
6 Global Auto Powertrain Market Analysis by Regions
6.1 Global Auto Powertrain Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
6.1.1 Global Auto Powertrain Sales by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Global Auto Powertrain Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 North America Auto Powertrain Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.3 Europe Auto Powertrain Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.4 Asia-Pacific Auto Powertrain Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.5 Middle East and Africa Auto Powertrain Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.6 South America Auto Powertrain Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7 North America Auto Powertrain Market Analysis by Countries
7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market
7.2 North America Auto Powertrain Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
7.2.1 North America Auto Powertrain Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Auto Powertrain Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
7.3 United States Auto Powertrain Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.4 Canada Auto Powertrain Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.5 Mexico Auto Powertrain Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8 Europe Auto Powertrain Market Analysis by Countries
8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market
8.2 Europe Auto Powertrain Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
8.2.1 Europe Auto Powertrain Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2.2 Europe Auto Powertrain Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
8.3 Germany Auto Powertrain Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.4 UK Auto Powertrain Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.5 France Auto Powertrain Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.6 Italy Auto Powertrain Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.7 Spain Auto Powertrain Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.8 Russia Auto Powertrain Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9 Asia Pacific Auto Powertrain Market Analysis by Countries
9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market
9.2 Asia Pacific Auto Powertrain Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Auto Powertrain Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Auto Powertrain Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
9.3 China Auto Powertrain Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Auto Powertrain Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
..…continued.
